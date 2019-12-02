Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
CAMP VERDE – At approximately 4:30 a.m. Nov. 29, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that floodwaters had surrounded a truck and fifth wheel trailer on Forest Road 142H, just off SR 260 east of Camp Verde.
According to a Dec. 2 news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office helped with communication by advising Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District of a possible water rescue situation.
When deputies arrived, three adults were trapped as water had surrounded the truck and fifth wheel trailer and was approximately 4-feet to 5-feet deep, the release stated.
At the time of the incident, the temperature was in the low 30s, with snow falling in the area.
The Copper Canyon Fire water rescue team arrived a short time later “and the rescue was performed quickly and effectively removing the occupants to safety just after 6:30 a.m.,” the release stated.
Camp Verde deputies learned that the group arrived in the area around 9 p.m. Nov. 28 to prepare for an elk hunt, the release stated. The group intended to set up camp the following morning.
“Overnight, there were steady rain showers in the vicinity causing what is normally a pasture to fill with water and flood,” the release stated. “Waters continuing rising overnight until discovered during the early morning hours when a call for help was made.”
The occupants of the trailer were taken to Camp Verde by deputies, the release stated. “Contact with other campers in the area of the flood plain was made to ensure no further rescues were needed.”
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Federal appeals court orders convicted killer released
- Thanksgiving storm to have impact across northern Arizona
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Verde Valley restaurants that serve Thanksgiving dinner
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Arizona poll: Wide gap on immigration, gun control between Republicans, Democrats
- Adopt-a-Grandparent program in eighth year
- Four Verde Valley locations for free Thanksgiving meals
- Q and A with owner of proposed Cornville development
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
- Rimrock fugitive arrested
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: