Camp Verde considers shrinking appeals board from seven members

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, Camp Verde Town Council will consider whether the town’s Board of Adjustments and Appeals should have five members, instead of seven.

Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

The town’s council-appointed appeals board decides on appeals or rulings that are made in enforcement of the zoning ordinance.

According to Community Development Director Carmen Howard, it’s not easy finding seven people who want to serve on the board.

Other than to nominate board chairman and vice chairman each year, Howard said Monday that in the three years she has been employed with the Town of Camp Verde, she cannot recall a time the Board of Adjustments and Appeals has met for business.

“Seven has been challenging here. Five is a good number,” Howard said. “If we went with a three-member board, that wouldn’t give you the diverse expertise when it comes to making decisions.

Bruce George, Doug Stevens, Jim Binick, B.J. Davis, Greg Blue and Ben Bassous are on the Appeals board. Bassous, owner of Tierra Verde Builders, has told the town he would like to step down from the board.

No more Wilshire Boulevard?

The first roundabout west of I-17 intersects SR 260 at Wilshire Boulevard.

Wednesday, council will consider changing the name of Wilshire Boulevard at the roundabout’s southern turn to Moonrise Drive, as well as the name of the roundabout’s northern turn to Dreamcatcher Drive.

According to council’s Dec. 4 agenda packet, the managers of the Verde Ranch RV Resort, north of the roundabout at 1105 N. Dreamcatcher Dr. “have applied to request the street name change on the [north] Dreamcatcher Drive side of the roundabout.”

Staff has requested “the correction from dual street name use on the Moonrise Drive side,” the agenda packet stated.

The Wilshire Boulevard street name “has been shown on maps for undeveloped streets and its remnant now only exists along two access points off of the new State Route 260 roundabout,” the agenda packet stated. “The street signs show Wilshire Boulevard, causing location problems for properties on both sides of the roundabout.”

The new road names, should council approve Ordinance 2019-A448, would take effect 60 days after council’s decision, or upon “appropriate street sign changes.”

At 5:30 p.m., council will hold a special session to consider Town Manager Russ Martin’s quarterly performance review.

Council’s Dec. 4 agendas can be found at campverde.az.gov.