David Rhodes will seek sheriff’s office in 2020

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 11:09 a.m.

Current chief deputy of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, David Rhodes, has announced his candidacy for the Office of Sheriff of Yavapai County.

After attending Yavapai College and the Reserve Academy, Rhodes was hired as a patrol deputy by the Sheriff’s Office in 1994. Over the past 25 years, Rhodes worked his way through the ranks to his current position as chief deputy.

“I want to be the Sheriff of Yavapai County because my roots run deep in this county. This is where I grew up, it is where my family has had a presence since the early 1900s, and it’s where I live.

“I have been training my whole career for this job. I believe in the rule of law, fair and equitable application of the justice system, upholding the Constitution, and the defense of civil rights. As your Sheriff, I will work hard to decriminalize mental illness, continue to promote collaborative leadership across agencies, and seek cooperation with all sectors to produce cost savings.”

Rhodes’ professional training includes the International Association Chiefs of Police “Leadership in Police Organizations” program in 2008 and the prestigious FBI National Academy in 2011. Rhodes’ experience includes serving as the Commander of Law Enforcement and the Northern Arizona Regional Academy from 2011-2013 and the Commander of Detention Services from 2013-2016. In 2016, he assumed the duties of the chief deputy. As Chief Deputy, Rhodes is responsible for the daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office.

