Donna Michaels enters 2020 District 3 Board of Supervisors race

Donna Michaels, a resident of the Verde Valley for nearly three decades, declared her candidacy for Yavapai County District 3 supervisor, currently held by Randy Garrison.

A Democrat, Michaels said she is committed to working hard in bringing back full community engagement, participation in public processes, and with a commitment to transparency, advocacy and deep listening to residents in District 3.

“We must be diligent and careful with our stewardship as it relates to land use and our diminishing water resources. We need to reinstate our Verde Valley Regional Land Use Plan, community plans, and vision statements across the Verde Valley to preserve, promote, and protect a sustainable future for our children, grandchildren, and beyond,” said Michaels.