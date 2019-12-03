Letter: No shortage of kindness in Cottonwood

Editor:

My husband lost his balance while shopping at Safeway last Friday. I want to thank the very kind young couple who helped him to his feet and got him to where the staff got a chair for him to wait for me to come get him. They also checked on him twice as they went on to their shopping.



The staff of Safeway couldn’t have been nicer, as he had a bit of a wait as I had to get organized to come and take him home.



From the manager to the staff, we thank you so much.

Bettie Twa

Cottonwood