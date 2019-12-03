Letter: No shortage of kindness in Cottonwood
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 11:20 a.m.
Editor:
My husband lost his balance while shopping at Safeway last Friday. I want to thank the very kind young couple who helped him to his feet and got him to where the staff got a chair for him to wait for me to come get him. They also checked on him twice as they went on to their shopping.
The staff of Safeway couldn’t have been nicer, as he had a bit of a wait as I had to get organized to come and take him home.
From the manager to the staff, we thank you so much.
Bettie Twa
Cottonwood
Most Read
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Federal appeals court orders convicted killer released
- Thanksgiving storm to have impact across northern Arizona
- Adopt-a-Grandparent program in eighth year
- Cottonwood’s 65th Christmas Parade is ‘Candyland’-themed
- Verde Valley restaurants that serve Thanksgiving dinner
- Arizona poll: Wide gap on immigration, gun control between Republicans, Democrats
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Q and A with owner of proposed Cornville development
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: