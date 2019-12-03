Q&A: Cottonwood Neighborhood Officer Corby Rice

The Cottonwood Police Department has created a Neighborhood Officer Program that divides the city into nine distinct “neighborhoods.” The objective of the Neighborhood Officer Program is to identify community issues, concerns, problems and crime trends which have long term quality of life issues.

The Neighborhood Officer will act as a liaison between the Police Department, the community, and a variety of city agencies as necessary to address problems and reduce criminal activity.

The Neighborhood Officer responsibilities:

• Take primary “ownership” and identify and address crime issues within their assigned neighborhood.

• Assist with public education, crime prevention, and neighborhood specific problems and help with coordination of other city services.

• Track neighborhood problems and crimes that affect the overall quality of life in a neighborhood and require repeated police response.

You can contact your Neighborhood Officer via email on the Cottonwood Police Department’s web page under “Find Your Neighborhood Officer.”

Cottonwood Officer Corby Rice is responsible for the neighborhood between State Route 89A and Mingus Avenue between 18th and 6th streets.

What steps will you take to learn about the neighborhood to which you are assigned and what will you do to make sure the people in this neighborhood know you?

Officer Rice: I have patrolled my area along with the City of Cottonwood since the first day of work as a Police Officer. I talk with people who are out and about in my assigned area as well as with business owners.

How much time will you be able to invest into interfacing with your assigned neighborhood on a weekly basis? What are your priorities with how you use your time in the neighborhood policing program?

Officer Rice: The time I am able to invest into my neighborhood varies depending on calls for service and follow up for previous cases. I try to patrol my area each day to be available for citizens to flag down and talk to. My priorities are issues that have been brought up by observation on my part or members of the Cottonwood Police Department followed by concerns from citizens and business owners in my area.

What do you want the people and businesses in the neighborhood to which you are assigned to know about you?

Officer Rice: I believe this program works the best when we work together to address issues in the area.

What are the most obvious needs you see about the neighborhood to which you are assigned? What is your plan to help this neighborhood meet those needs?

Officer Rice: I think a lot of issues are not reported. Being visible in the area will give people more confidence to report issues.