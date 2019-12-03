Verde Valley Community Calendar: Dec. 3, 2019

Made in Clarkdale’s 33rd artist showcase

CLARKDALE – From Dec. 5-8, visit the 33rd Made in Clarkdale in the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse, located at 19 N. 9th St.

Made in Clarkdale is an artist showcase overflowing with holiday spirit this season.

All forms of painting, photography, master-built ceramics, jewelry, whimsical sculpture, hand carved gourds, elegant dog accessories and more fill the show.

Made in Clarkdale has been in planning for the past 10 months, as folks have organized fundraising activities, sent out publicity, designed booths and recruited new members.

Made in Clarkdale features daily live music, entertainment, and artist demonstrations. Kicking off Dec. 5 with the Salt Miners from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Dec. 7, Tommy Anderson Rocks the Beatles from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and Dec. 8, the Raven Sisters play from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Clarkdale Greg and Friends will also play.

Percy Edwards, a Native American of the Colville Confederated Tribe in Washington State, will attend in his full regalia and will dance during the show.

The highlight of the show is the gala at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Local restaurateur Sylvia Bourde, Charlotte’s The Breakfast Place Cafe & Fudge, prepares the elegant small bites. Jazz pianist and jewelry maker Janice Paul and the Janice Paul Combo provides the music.

Organized art classes in ceramics, weaving and sewing for local school children are Thursday and Friday.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information and raffle sponsors, visit info@madeinclarkdale.org and Facebook.com/MadeinClarkdale.

Made in Clarkdale is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the arts, artists, and art education. Donations welcome.

Village of Oak Creek holiday party

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — The first annual Sedona Village Holiday Party is set for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Decanter Tasting Room, at the north end of the Sedona Collective on SR 179 in the Village of Oak Creek, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Network and mingle while sampling some of Decanter’s fine wines and Charcuterie. Everyone is welcome.

Sedona Village Business Association members are $10 and non-members are $15. Purchase raffle tickets to win prizes, such as a three-hour private, customized wine tour for two and a free graphic consultation.

All businesses in the Village are welcome and it’s free to enter. Enter before Dec. 8.

Fill out the form found at sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org.

Call for Clarkdale Park music artists

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale is currently seeking professional musical acts to entertain diverse crowds for the 2020 Concerts in the Park season.

Concerts are free to the public and are offered June through September on Saturday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo. The requirements to be considered in the selection process are available on the Town of Clarkdale’s website, clarkdale.az.gov, under the Concerts in the Park link.

Interested performers must submit all required materials and information no later than 8 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Bands will be notified of their selection status on or before Friday, Jan. 31. The completed schedule will be announced in February.

Questions can be directed to the Community Services Department at 928-639-2460 or community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.

Verde Valley District MMA holds 25th annual run

Verde Valley District Modified Motorcycle Association will hold its 25th annual run at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at American Legion Post 25, 480 S. Calvary Way in Cottonwood.

The MMA event is to benefit Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s lunch program and is a five-stop run through the Verde Valley. Sign up at 9 a.m., breakfast available at 8:30 a.m.

Cost is $20 per rider, $10 per passenger.

Event t-shirts, 50/50 raffle, dice high total $100, low total $50.

Verde Valley Voices concert

COTTONWOOD – It's time to get in the holiday spirit, and the Verde Valley Voices have the answer. The Voices have gathered their favorite Christmas songs and carols to give you the perfect start to your holidays.

The Verde Valley Voices Christmas Concert starts at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Immaculate Conception Church, located at 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, on SR 89A.

Doors open at 2:15 p.m. to the sounds of River Winds, a local group of five very talented musicians here in the Verde Valley. The community sing-a-long starts at 2:45 p.m., so there's entertainment every minute.

Tickets are $10 each, children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Desert Dancer, the Chamber of Commerce, and Mount Hope Foods in Cottonwood, Thanks-a-Latte and Style-up Salon in Camp Verde, Sedona Knit Wits in Sedona, the gift store at ICCC, or from any choir member.



Tickets are also available at the door. So mark your calendars for 3 p.m. Dec. 15 for the Verde Valley Voices Christmas Concert and start your holiday season just right.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Don’t miss Friends of the Verde River’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival, Saturday, Jan. 11 in Camp Verde at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road.

Films showing at 3:30 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m.

The film schedule has not yet been posted. For more information, visit verderiver.org/wild-scenic.

Matter of balance class

A Matter of Balance is a program designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Led by a trained facilitator, the program includes eight two-hour sessions for a small group of 8-12 participants.

Participants will learn about different ways to view falls and control their fear of falling. Participants will set realistic goals for increasing physical activity, and how to change their environment to reduce fall risk factors.

Sponsored by the Town of Clarkdale and Yavapai County Community Health Services, this free course is for anyone 60 years or older.

Class begins Thursday, Jan. 2 and continues each Thursday through Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. until noon at Clarkdale’s Men’s Lounge, 19 N. 9th Street.



Participants will receive a workbook and a certificate upon completion of the course. Refreshments will be provided.

Register by calling Melissa Garcia with Yavapai County Community Health Services at 928- 442-5966. Space is limited, so sign up today.

Verde Valley Christmas bird counts

Before 1900, hunters would join in a tradition known as the Christmas Side Hunt. Choosing sides, they’d go out and shoot and kill all the birds they could.

The side with the most won. Early bird conservationists were alarmed at this and decided on their own Christmas hunt—armed with binoculars.

Frank M. Chapman, an officer in the young organization call the Audubon Society, spread the word. On Christmas Day 1900, almost 30 people spread across North America counted all the birds they could. That tradition continues today.

The Christmas Bird Count (CBC) is the longest-running citizen science survey in the world. There are four Christmas bird counts in the Verde Valley/Flagstaff area.

You don't have to leave your own yard to participate. For more information, contact one of the volunteers below:

Jerome/Cottonwood: Dec. 14, Bev Hagerman at bevhagerman@aol.com;

Sedona: Dec. 20, Rich Armstrong, 928-282-3675 or richarmstrong@q.com;

Flagstaff: Dec. 28, Terry Blows at terence.blows@nau.edu;

Camp Verde: Jan. 2, Kay Hawklee at khawklee@gmail.com.

If you live in one of these areas you can be a bird-feeder watcher for a CBC. Simply email one of the volunteers below. Then watch, count, and tally the birds in your yard on the day of the count. Then email your results to that person after the count day.

Christmas Music Presentation at Montezuma Chapel

Christmas Music Presentation, 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Montezuma Chapel, 3450 E. Rusty Spurs Road in Rimrock.

“A Celebration of Carols” by Joseph M. Martin, a Cantata sung by the Montezuma Chapel Choir, directed by Charity Worden.

Special narrations, solos, duets, and guitars.

Refreshments following.

Big Brothers Big Sisters hold grand gala

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters held their annual Grand Gala Dinner and Live Auction Nov. 16 at The Prescott Resort.

Grossing $301,000, the gala is the largest fundraiser for Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters. Funds were donated through ticket sales, sponsorships, matching funds from generous community donors, auction item sales, the Dueling Bartenders contest with Barry Barbe of El Gato Azul and Skyler Reeves of The Barley Hound, as well as the downtown artist contest, held in support of the gala.

The gala is an intricate event with months of planning involved. It would not be a successful event without the guiding hand of the Gala Committee, chaired by local business owner Tracy Homer of The French Hen Boutique.

Community leaders also made the night a success for the YBBBS children, including Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, who served as auctioneer, and Greg Ellingham of Findlay Toyota, the evening’s emcee.

Since 1971, YBBBS has served over 11,000 county children and their families, providing Big Brothers and Sisters to inspire their potential.

With more than 140 children on the current wait list, much work remains. For more information, visit azbigs.org.

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets Dec. 9

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Denny’s restaurant located at 1630 W. SR 260 in Camp Verde. Our next meeting is on Monday, Dec. 9.

Join us to discuss quilts and quilting. We meet monthly to share ideas and plans for the biennial quilt show which is held during the Fort Verde Days celebration. The next quilt show will be in 2020.

We also share quilt projects we are working on or have completed, please bring your projects to share with us. All quilters are welcome.

Cottonwood Library Board vacancy

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill one partial-term seat on its Library Advisory Board expiring Jan. 21, 2021.

This Board consists of seven members, at least five of who shall reside within the corporate limits of the City. This position must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood

The Library Advisory Board is advisory in nature except in the areas of adopting policies concerning patron/staff interaction, including a system of fines, developed by the Library Director and presented to the board for a majority-voter approval.

In order to accomplish the above tasks successfully, it is necessary for board members to stay current with library events.

The board generally meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.

This is a volunteer position; board members serve without pay.

If you are a resident of the City of Cottonwood interested in serving your community, please consider volunteering. Board member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online using the Volunteer Opportunities page of cottonwoodaz.gov.

For information about the board, contact the Library Director, Ryan Bigelow at 634- 7559, ext. 2780.

Cottonwood Adjustment Board vacancies

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies on the Council appointed seven-member Board of Adjustment.

One term is for a full three-year period and one partial-term seat expires May 5, 2021. These are volunteer opportunities for City of Cottonwood residents.

This Board is a quasi-judicial, decision-making body that hears variance requests and appeals of decisions of the Zoning Administrator. More details on BOA allowable procedures can be found in Arizona Revised Statutes Section 9- 462.06.

Training is available. The board meets on an as-needed basis throughout the year.

If you are a resident of the City of Cottonwood interested in serving your community, please consider volunteering. Commission/Board member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online using the Volunteer Opportunities page of cottonwoodaz.gov.

Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources Office no later than 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

For further information about the commission, contact Scott Ellis in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, ext. 3321, or sellis@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Cottonwood Airport board vacancies

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two separate three-year-term seats on the Airport Commission.

Commission positions are non-paid, volunteer and are appointed by the City Council. The Commission consists of five voting members.

Four members shall be tenants/lessees of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport, or shall have a working knowledge of aviation matters; one member should not be required to be a tenant/lessee of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport, nor shall they be required to have a working knowledge of airport matters; they shall, however, be required to live within the corporate limits of the City of Cottonwood and shall represent the general public interest.

The applicant filling the open seats must be a tenant/lessee of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport or have working knowledge of aviation matters. If you meet the above minimum requirements and are interested in serving your community, please consider volunteering.

Board member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main Street, by calling 928-340-2713, or online by finding the volunteer opportunities page of cottonwoodaz.gov.

Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources office no later than 3:00 PM on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Montezuma Chapel performance slated

MONTEZUMA —“A Celebration of Carols” by Joseph M. Martin, a Cantata sung by the Montezuma Chapel Choir, directed by Charity Worden, is a Christmas music presentation set for Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., in the Montezuma Chapel, 3450 Rusty Spurs Rd, Rimrock.

There will be special narrations, solos, duets and guitars. Refreshments will follow the performance. For information, send an email to pdrakeblessed@gmail.com.

Free Kinder Prep parenting workshop

CAMP VERDE – Join Arizona’s Children Association at 10 a.m. the first three Fridays in December at Camp Verde Community Library for an interactive parent-child workshop for parents and caregivers, and children from 3 to 5 years of age.



Kinder Prep pre-literacy workshops focus on the skills needed for entrance into kindergarten in language and literacy; social competence and social-emotional growth; and pre-math literacy.



Sessions focus on inexpensive, at-home activities to encourage brain development.

Help prepare your child’s brain for school. Includes free materials and gifts for attending.

To register, call 928-443-1991, ext. 2040 or email FESSYavapai@arizonaschildren.org. Pre-registered parents are entered in a raffle for a prize.

The workshops take place on Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners

In lieu of its December meeting, the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners will celebrate the holidays with a luncheon at the Golden Goose at 11 a.m. Dec.12.

Golden Goose is located at 2545 W. SR 89A in Sedona.

On Thursday, Jan. 16 meetings will meet again at St. Andrews Church from 9:30 a.m. until noon. The program will be super show-and-tell. Come and hear from our members who will bring some of their work and give us an overview of their artistic medium, their process, and their artistic journey.



Following the meeting, talk to the presenters and get a closer look at their art.

Made in Clarkdale holiday book sale

CLARKDALE – Don’t miss Made in Clarkdale’s last and biggest book sale of 2019, Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8, held in conjunction with the Made in Clarkdale Artist Showcase.

Find your favorite authors and discover new ones. Contemporary novels, literary classics, biography, history and politics, philosophy and spiritual guides, children’s and young adult books and much more will be available during the three day Book Sale.

The Book Sale will be in Clark Memorial Library during the Made in Clarkdale Artist Showcase, which will be in the Clarkdale Clubhouse Auditorium; both are located in Clarkdale Town Center, 9th Street, north of Main Street.

Book Sale is from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

All proceeds benefit the 501(c) (3) Friends of Clark Memorial Library.

To find out what’s happening at the library, visit friendsofcml.org or call 928-634-5423. Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center.

Climate change group hosts OLLI talk on ‘How not to go extinct’

SEDONA — Dr. Sailesh Rao’S presentation, “How not to go extinct,” is hosted by the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance and Yavapai College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Rao, from Phoenix, will examine the top causes of premature extinction on Earth: climate change, biodiversity loss, ecosystems collapse, chemical pollution and more. Discussion on how a nonviolent Eco-Vegan lifestyle mitigates all of these causes.

The presentation will be held at Yavapai College’s Sedona Center, Thursday, Dec. 5, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

With strong scientific evidence, it shows why we need to transition to a largely vegan world is needed to continue fulfilling this ecosystems role by 2026, seven short years from now, or risk our own extinction.

Rao is the Founder and Executive Director of Climate Healers, a non-profit dedicated towards healing the Earth’s climate. He is the author of two books on carbon processes and has producer of documentaries that explore the systemic causes of human and environmental ill health.

For more information, visit nazcca.org.

Clarkdale 2020 candidate deadlines released

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale will hold mayoral and council elections in 2020 and some important dates in the process have been announced.

In order to be on the Aug. 4, 2020 primary election ballot, completed packets and petitions must be filed with Town Clerk Mary Ellen Dunn between March 9, 2020 and 5 p.m. on April 6, 2020. A canvass of the Aug. 4 election results will determine if the Nov. 3, 2020 general election for local candidates will be required.

Seats available on the Aug. 4 primary ballot are one four-year term mayoral seat, two four-year council seats and one two-year council seat.



The primary election uses a petition procedure for nomination. This process allows any qualified voter who lives within the town boundaries of Clarkdale the opportunity of seeking public office.

The nomination paper is a formal notification to the Town Clerk that the individual intends to seek public office. This year, each potential candidate must first file a statement of interest prior to receiving candidate nomination packet.

Statements of interest and packets are available at the clerk’s office, 39 N. Ninth Street, at the Town Hall complex, or on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Nomination packets are available Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The town clerk’s office can be contacted at 928-639-2453 for additional information.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek survey asks Spanish-speaking families how they can be better served

COTTONWOOD – Building relationships is vital to creating successful partnerships.

That’s what Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King wrote in a Nov. 19 letter to the district’s families.

According to King, the Hispanic/Latino community “is significantly represented in each of our school populations.”

“We understand that oftentimes language barriers can create obstacles for parents to engage in what their children are learning,” King wrote. “One of my goals as superintendent is to learn from each of you so that we can build stronger connections to provide quality education for your children.”

In the letter, King asked that the district’s Spanish speaking families complete a survey at forms.gle/cRErsvU6uRBuEbSa7.

“To make sure that your children have the best quality education, we need to work together as partners to help your children succeed,” King wrote. “We are working very hard to make our school programs meet the needs of our students, families and community. We are here to serve you and need your assistance in how we can better accomplish this task, so we hope that you will take a moment to complete this parent needs assessment survey.”

Free kinder prep parenting workshop

CAMP VERDE – Join Arizona’s Children Association at 10 a.m. the first three Fridays in December at Camp Verde Community Library for an interactive parent-child Kinder Prep pre-literacy workshop for parents and caregivers and children from 3-to-5 years of age.



Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

Kinder Prep pre-literacy workshops focus on the skills needed for entrance into kindergarten in language and literacy, such as social competence and social-emotional growth, and pre-math literacy.



Sessions focus on inexpensive, at-home activities to encourage brain development.

Help prepare your child’s brain for school. Includes free materials and gifts for attending.

To register, call 928-443-1991, ext. 2040 or email FESSYavapai@arizonaschildren.org.



Pre-registered parents are entered in a raffle for a prize.

Workshops take place on Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. until noon.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Holiday arts peace exhibit at Beaver Creek Library

RIMROCK – Through Jan. 13, visit the Beaver Creek Public/School Library’s Holiday Arts Peace exhibit. Artists of various mediums will have their work on display in the library’s two-month exhibit, which opened on Nov. 18.

“We would welcome other artists to display their work who hear of our event via news or word of mouth,” said Beth Franklin, library coordinator at the Beaver Creek library.

Due to space limitations, Beaver Creek’s library will display items on a first-come first-served basis. Each of the exhibit’s artists is showing between two and three pieces. Names and contact information will accompany the art, for anyone who is interested in purchasing any art from the exhibit.

The Beaver Creek Public/School Library is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Beaver Creek Public/School Library is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Call 928-567-4034 for more information or email beth.franklin@yavapai.us.

Mingus Mountain Republican luncheon

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, located at 705 E. Aspen St. in Cottonwood.

Speakers include Catherine Barrett, third-generation Arizona rancher Andy Groseta and 30-year resident Phil Terbell. Groseta and Terbell will talk about the pending school consolidation vote scheduled for the Nov. 2020 election. The intention is to show the benefits and rewards of an elementary school, and High School consolidation, to save costs, and re-appropriate the savings into classroom instruction.

Barrett, an initiative sponsor, will talk about HB 2002-2019 which would put into law protections for students and teachers who have been the victims of politically motivated bullying while attending classes, or teaching classes in various public school systems around Arizona.

Doors open at 11 a.m., Lunch served at 11:15 a.m., meeting and programs begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. Lunch is $12. Anyone interested in attending but doesn’t want lunch will pay a $5 venue fee. Sodas are $1 extra.

If interested in attending the luncheon, please RSVP before Friday Dec. 6 to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

STREAM winter grant application cycle open

Verde Valley STREAM Council’s winter application cycle is open. Applications are due by February 1, 2020.

The mission of the Verde Valley STREAM Council is to develop and support partnerships that shift cultural awareness to target and enhance informal science, technology, engineering, and math learning for all ages across the Verde Valley.

To fulfill the mission, Verde Valley STREAM has identified the following strategic priorities:

Community Outreach: raise awareness about the importance and impact of STEM learning to support academic and career success as well as progressive economic development. Place-Based Learning: connect citizens to the physical, environmental, cultural, political, and social worlds in which they live.

Please carefully review the frequently asked questions before completing an application. We have had to reject a number of proposals largely due to technical issues.

This grant application is meant to be fairly simple, but there are some basic requirements we must adhere to. You can review the questions on the website. To access the application, visit 4azrain.org and look for “Rural Innovation Councils,” then select Verde Valley.



After reviewing the questions and information, if you have more questions, email vvricgrants@gmail.com.

Networking breakfast at Red Rooster

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce invites business owners to a networking breakfast from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Red Rooster Café in Old Town Cottonwood, located at 901 N. Main St.

This is an opportunity for business owners to meet and mingle in a semi-formal networking setting, and to address attendees.

For more information, call the Cottonwood Chamber at 928-634-7593.

The Cottonwood Chamber will also hold a chamber mixer from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Friends of the Verde River, 115 S. Main St. Suite A. Chamber members pay $8, non-members $10.

Learn how your business can support a healthy Verde River. Businesses bring a raffle prize and get your business recognized. Member drawing for this month is $400 – you must be present to win.

Free Tavasci Marsh tours in December

At the bottom of the eastern slope of Tuzigoot Pueblo lies the largest desert wetland in Arizona that is not associated with the Colorado River.

For thousands of years, this marsh has served as a watery refuge for its surrounding desert neighbors. People have had a unique and, at times, unbalanced relationship with the marsh, which is now under federal protection as part of Tuzigoot National Monument.

Every weekend in the month of December, rangers will be offering guided tours of Tavasci Marsh. The first tour will be on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday and will last approximately two hours.



Visitors who plan to attend these tours are required to wear closed-toed shoes and bring water. The tour begins and ends with a steep, rocky grade, so visitors may want to bring hiking poles for balance. Marsh tours are free, however if visitors wish to visit the museum and pueblo trail, regular admission fees apply.

For questions about accessible amenities or to let us know how we may best meet your needs in any of our programs, please call Laura Varon-Burkhart, lead interpreter, at 928-634-5564

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale. For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit nps.gov/tuzi.

25th annual Watermedia Exhibition

SEDONA – Through Jan. 26, the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society will accept entries for the 25th annual Watermedia Exhibition at the Sedona Arts’ Center.

The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society is a watercolor society that encourages creative expression in a wide variety of water media. Work may be in any style and either two- or three-dimensional.

For complete prospectus, visit naws-az.org/exhibitions-shows/

Exhibition dates are March 5-20.

Comic Book Club returns to Cottonwood Library

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Public Library welcome back its comic book club for teens Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. The class will be facilitated by library specialist Jan Marc Quisumbing and will be held in the upstairs Teen Zone.

The class is free of charge and open to all teens ages 11-18. Participants will create their own comics and learn the basics of comic creation, from writing to publishing.

Finished art will be on display for one month at the youth services main entrance. All materials for comic book club will be provided. The last Wednesday of the month will be an open forum about comics they are reading or want to know more about.

The Cottonwood Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. and is open Monday, Thursday, Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cottonwood Public Library is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Quisumbing also teaches the library’s Cartooning for Kids classes. He can be reached at jquisumbing@cottownoodaz.gov for more information about Comic Book Club and other upcoming teen programming.

American Legion invites high school students to compete in speech contest

American Legion Post 135 Cornville has invited Sedona area high school students compete in the 2020 American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program.

The competition is open to students in grades 9-12.

The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States government. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length.

Participants will compete locally with the top contestants moving forward to the area contest held sometime late in Feb. 2020. Speakers will earn some funds from the local contest as well as $300, $200, $100 respectively, in the area contest for first place through third place, with $50 for the remaining contestants.

At the department contest which will be held March 7 at American Legion Post 26 in Mesa, top speakers will walk away with $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000, respectively for first through third place, while the remaining contestants will each receive $500.

Also, college scholarships of $20,000, $17,000, and $15,000 will be awarded to the first through third places in the national finals.

Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $2,000 scholarship.

The top three youth orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners and chaperone at the national contest.

High school students in Sedona who are interested in entering the competition will find complete rules and contest information by contacting Chairman Strande at 928-301-7273.

Previous national winner of the contest may be viewed at legion.org/oratorical.

Camp Verde Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde’s annual Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights will take place Saturday, Dec. 14.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade can register their entries by calling Parks and Recreation to register or with questions 395 S. Main St. Camp Verde or 928-554-0820 and press 3 or go to visitcampverde.com. Registration is free.

The Parade of Lights starts at 6 p.m. along downtown Main Street. Floats should be decorated with plenty of lights for this parade to make a bright spectacle for parade watchers.

According to Parks and Recreation Division Manager Mike Marshall, there is “no theme for the parade, just a fun time for all and a chance to use your imagination to decorate.”

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be at the parade’s back end, then will pose for photographs inside the Community Center Gym, 51 E. Hollamon St.

The Christmas Craft bazaar will also be in the Community Center Gym, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., with more than 40 vendors from the Verde Valley and from afar. As always, there will be a large selection of Christmas decorations and unique handmade gifts for family and friend. This is a great chance to find special gifts for Christmas and maybe something for yourself.

For more information, call Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 928-554-0820 and press 3.

Changes in the American Legion

This year marked the 100-year centennial of the American Legion. Since its establishment, the Legion has been instrumental in participating in various legislative mandates which assisted our nation’s veterans in medical, financial and person issues.

Many of our Verde Valley veterans and citizens are unware of resent legislation that President Trump has signed, with the approval of Congress, during the past year.

The Legion Act, signed by President Trump on July 30, informally known as “Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for Nation Service,” honors military service back to World War II.

The new law also opened Legion membership to anyone that served at least one day in one of the branches of our nation’s armed forces with an honorable discharge.

It’s no longer a part of membership eligibility criteria for veteran to have to have served during wartime. This opens Legion membership opportunities for more than 4 million of our nation’s veterans.

The Legion Act affected the American Legion Auxiliary membership (formally the American Legion Woman Auxiliary) by expansion of membership opportunities to grandmothers, mothers, sister, spouses and direct and adopted female descendants of eligible veterans.

Sons of the Legion eligibility now includes any son or grandson of a living member of the American Legion. Sons or grandsons of deceased veterans are also eligible.

The American Legion’s Temporary Financial Assistance program disburses a sum of about $1 million to military and veteran families — mostly U.S Coast Guard families — affected by the 35-day government shutdown.

On June 20, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of proponents of an American Legion 40-foot-tall, cross-shaped memorial in Maryland to stay on public property.

On June 25, the Legion-supported Blue Water Navy Act was signed, expanding benefits to some 90,000 Vietnam-era veterans exposed to Agent Orange.

These are just a few issues the Legion was involved in during the past year.

There are three Legion posts in Verde Valley that are active in promoting programs, and taking part in events that are beneficial to our valley veterans and our valley citizens.

Veterans that are interested in joining or learning more about the Legion should contact one of the following: Cottonwood Post 25, Commander Bill Tinnin, 928-634-3004; Cornville Post 135, Commander Keith Tucker, 928-301-2618; or Camp Verde Post 93, Commander Jim Dickinson, 928-592-3969.

Tropical island concert in Lake Montezuma

RIMROCK – At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, the Beaver Creek Adult Center will host a benefit concert that celebrates the music of the tropical islands, the artists and the songs that celebrate the little latitudes of the Bahamas and the Caribbean regions.



Beaver Creek Adult Center is located at 4250 Zuni Way, in the Lake Montezuma town square.

The concert will highlight familiar favorites by Jimmy Buffett, plus selections by Harry Bellefonte, Zac Brown and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

The concert features a fine flock of popular local Parrot Head performers, including Kenn Trout on acoustic guitar, Rob Gibbs on guitar and harmonica, Lincoln Thomasson and Kris Baldwin alternating on bass guitar, and Paul Simons on percussion.



Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $10 at the door, with all proceeds going to benefit the operations and the activities of the Beaver Creek Adult Center.

Fiddler on the rock

Violinist Tyler Carson leads Fiddler on the Rock, a new concert series from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sundays at the Posse Grounds Amphitheater, located at 525 Posse Ground Road in Sedona.

Fiddler on the Rock is free to the public. Carson story and music won the 2018 Best Short Documentary at Sedona's Illuminate Film Festival. For more info visit tylercarsonmusic.com.

Lutheran Church ‘Taste of Christmas’

CLARKDALE —Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church’s annual Taste of Christmas raises funds for charities and the Navajo Lutheran Mission. This year's event will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church, 330 Scenic Dr., Clarkdale.

There will be lefse, or Norwegian flatbread, to taste and to buy, as well as demonstrations on how to make the delicacy. Also available to taste and to purchase are breads, cookies, pies (whole and by-the-slice), pickles, candies, cakes, and other homemade goodies. Items will be raffled, including quilts. There will be ornaments, craft items and gently-used holiday items. Call 928-634-4102 for information.

Cottonwood's 65th annual Christmas Parade

Cottonwood's 65th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. This year’s theme is “Candyland” So put on your creative hats and whether you think of the children’s game or a candy fantasy or something even more creative, come and be a part of this truly hometown tradition! There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more.

Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Registration is ongoing. Nonprofit organization’s entries will be $20 and commercial will be $40.

You may pick up an application at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, or go online to CottonwoodChamberAZ.org, where you may register and pay.

Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood. Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true home town Christmas Parade. There are floats, fancy cars including one covered with toys, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, pigs, lambs, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more

Please contact Kristine Follett at Events@cottonwoodaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.

‘Christmas Thieves’ in Sedona

“Christmas Thieves” is a play set to be performed 10 times this December at the Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Rd., Sedona, off State Road 179. Performance dates are Dec. 5-14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

A radio host is preparing for the telethon performance that will keep his tiny polka station afloat. Unfortunately, the prize troupe of British actors he's hired has all fallen ill due to a dastardly combination of indigestible foreign meats. Two short radio plays, “Shadow: Joey's Christmas Story” and "Sherlock Holmes: The Adventure of the Christmas Bride” will also be performed.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for senior citizens and students. For information, email info@emersontheatercollaborative.org.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide starts Feb. 1

VERDE VALLEY – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers in-person tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program focuses on taxpayers who are 50 or older and are of low to middle income or cannot afford paid tax preparation.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide does both federal and state tax returns prepared and filed by IRS certified volunteers. Many individuals may miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer or call 1-888-227-7669.

Tax Season for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide starts Feb. 1. Any one, any age, can have your taxes prepared at one of three Verde Valley locations:

Camp Verde Senior Center, 263 Maryvale Dr.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Appointments and some walk-ins. Call 928 567-6356 for more information.

Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 Cherry Road, Cottonwood.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Appointments only. Call 928 634-5450 for more information.

Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Walk-in Only. Call 928-282-7714 for more information.

Clark Clubhouse guided tours

CLARKDALE – On Dec. 19, the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum will offer guided tours of the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse located in downtown Clarkdale.

Guided walking tours are handicap accessible and begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum building, located at 900 First North St., one block north of the red caboose.

Allow two hours for the tour, also bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress for the weather. There is no charge for the tour, however contributions to support the program are appreciated.



Reservations are required for groups of 10 or more and can be made by contacting info@clarkdalemuseum.org or 928-649-1196.

Reservations are not required but are appreciated. The educational program, held in partnership with the Town of Clarkdale, provides an introduction to Clarkdale’s history and focuses upon the structures in its historic district.



The community of Clarkdale was developed by copper king William Andrews Clark in 1912, to provide housing and services for his United Verde Copper Co. mine and smelter operations employees and their families. It was built during the City Beautiful movement and is one of the only planned community developments of the early 1900s remaining in Arizona.



For more information, visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

Help with housing and more at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE – Once a month, Camp Verde Community Library and Yavapai Outreach host Help with Housing and More, where you can meet one-on-one with knowledgeable representatives from area agencies and receive help with housing, healthcare, food, employment assistance, birth certificates and other important documents.

Yavapai Outreach includes representatives from the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, U.S.VETS, Veterans Affairs, Catholic Charities, Stepping Stones, Goodwill, Veterans Resource Center and other agencies whose mission is to end homelessness in Yavapai County.

These representatives work together to help you navigate community resources and get the help you need.

This service will continue for the next two months on the second Friday, on Dec. 13 and Jan. 10.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, just off of Montezuma Castle Highway.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380. The Camp Verde Community Library is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Prioritizing life’s end priorities

SEDONA – Finishing strong, and putting your priorities first at life’s end will be the focus of four discussions at the Sedona Public Library facilitated by the Northern Arizona Chapter of Compassion and Choices.

The public is invited to attend from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16 in the Si Birch Community Room of the Sedona Public Library, located at 3250 White Bear Road.

Barbara Coombs Lee, president of Compassion and Choices, has written a book full of candid, helpful advice for people navigating the final stage of their lives.



An RN, attorney, activist and administrator, Lee was crucial to the passage in Oregon of the first right-to-die legislation. Today, Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) is possible in nine states, but not in Arizona.

Registration is not required for these discussions. Books will be available for purchase at the meetings.

For more information, email Leesa@choicesarizona.org.

Live well Arizona

COTTONWOOD — Vitalyst Health Foundation and the Arizona Partnership for Healthy Communities have selected five new projects to form the 2019-20 Live Well Arizona Incubator cohort.

According to a press release from Vitalyst, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District is one of those five projects.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek, the press release stated, is “working to secure a viable future for youth and community to grow future leaders who want to remain in the Verde Valley.”

Cottonwood-Oak Creek students, the release stated, “need a vision for themselves and their community despite current economic hardship and poverty.”

Acting on a large body of research that the greatest predictor of differences in health and well-being is zip code, Vitalyst Health Foundation and the Arizona Partnership for Healthy Communities have partnered for the incubator to help stimulate geographically-based health improvement across Arizona.

For more information, visit vitalysthealth.org.

Help with housing and more

CAMP VERDE – Once a month, Camp Verde Community Library and Yavapai Outreach hosts ‘Help with Housing and More.’

The gathering, according to a news release from the Camp Verde library, is an opportunity to meet one-to-one with knowledgeable representatives from area agencies and get help with housing, healthcare, food, employment assistance, birth certificates and other important documents.

Yavapai Outreach includes representatives from the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, U.S.VETS, Veterans Affairs, Catholic Charities, Stepping Stones, Goodwill, Veterans Resource Center and other agencies whose mission is to end homelessness in Yavapai County.

For more information about ‘Help with Housing and More,’ visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380. Hours are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cottonwood library hosts free parenting workshop

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Public Library hosts free parenting workshop from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.

Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S. 6th St.

Brain Time is a fun, interactive setting where parents or caregivers learns with their children. This workshop follows a basic library-style story time format, but includes one-on-one time for the parent/caregiver and child to work and play together.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Public Library, Brain Time utilizes Carrington Brain Research’s patented Brain Box learning system.

Help prepare your child’s brain for school. Brain Time, for children birth to 3 years of age, includes free materials and gifts for attending.

To register, call Family Education & Support Services at 928-443-1991 ext. 2040 or email FESSyavapai@arizonaschildren.org.

Mark your calendar for the upcoming Brain Time session on Dec. 17.

Caregiver support group

COTTONWOOD — A caregiver support group, hosted by the Northern Arizona Council of Governments and the Area Agency on Aging, meets each Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The groups supports family caregivers in order to learn about more resources and find peer support from other caregivers.

The group meets at A Caring Place Adult Day Center, 203 Candy Lane, Suite 12 A and B, Cottonwood. There are no dues or fees; all ages are welcome.

Healing services day in Sedona

CORNVILLE — The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley announces its annual Healing Services Day.

Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this free community service event will take place at the Sedona Posse Grounds HUB located at 525B Posse Grounds Road, Sedona.

Local practitioners will be offering a variety of free holistic healing modalities to individuals experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, PTSD or moral injury. Attendees will have an opportunity to receive three 30-minute treatments on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, visit the coalition’s website, found at bit.ly/hsd122019 or the Facebook event page called “Healing Services Day,” or contact Laura Schappert at laura@returntobeing.com or 602-931-5611.

Book discussion at Sedona Library

SEDONA — What is the difference between patient-centered and patient-driven treatment? This question and more are introduced and discussed in Lee's book which is about putting priorities in place at life's end.

An activist, RN, attorney and president of Compassion and Choices, Barbara Coombs Lee penned the book “Finish Strong,” which will be the subject of a small group discussion.

The discussion will take place in the Sedona Public Library Quiet Room, Mondays, Dec.16, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Topics include talking about death, overtreatment, hospice, advocacy, advance directives and hope/heroism. Registration is not required and copies of the book will be for sale.

Compassion & Choices Northern Arizona can be reached at leesa@choicesarizona.org.

Montezuma Castle, Well, Tuzigoot closed Christmas, New Year’s Day

Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will observe the following holiday hours:

-Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, open 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

-Christmas Day, Dec. 25, closed

-New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, closed

Also, the picnic area at Montezuma Well will close at 1 p.m. on early closure days, while the main trail will remain open until the posted time.

National Park Service staff will make every effort to ensure that children and adults of all abilities are fully included in all recreation programs, facilities, and parks.

For questions about accessible amenities or to let us know how we may best meet your needs in any of our programs, call Krystina Isaac, lead interpreter at 928-567-3322, ext. 228.

Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.

For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit nps.gov/tuzi.

Follow us @MontezumaNPS and @TuzigootNPS on Facebook and Instagram.

Prescott National Forest closes Ladders Area along Verde River

CAMP VERDE – On Dec. 1, the Prescott National Forest closed the Ladder’s bald eagle breeding area along the Verde River to the public.



According to a news release from the Prescott National Forest, the closure is expected to last through June 30 when the bald eagle nesting season ends and fledglings are independent.



Should nest failure occur and re-nesting not be attempted, the closure will be opened early. The special closure is necessary to reduce human disturbances to the eagles during their nesting season in the Verde Valley.



Possible consequences of people disturbing nesting eagles include abandonment of eggs and loss of young.

The closure area is south of Camp Verde on the Prescott National Forest. It is the two-mile section of the Verde River and adjacent National Forest lands in the vicinity of the Verde Falls downstream to below the confluence with Sycamore Canyon.



Road closures include all of Forest Road 9709R from the junction of Forest Road 574 (Salt Mine Road). Trail closures include Forest Trail 16 and a portion of Forest Trail 508 at the trail junction with the powerlines, north of the trailhead at Rodeo Flat Tank, to the junction with Forest Road 9709R.

River rafters may pass on the river in the closure area but are restricted from stopping, taking out watercraft, or delaying their passage through the area except as needed to scout rapids and for emergencies. Signs are posted along the river to mark the closure boundaries.

Common uses of the area such as hunting, target shooting, fishing, and hiking are prohibited during the closure period. Violation of the closure is punishable by a fine of not more than $500 or imprisonment for not more than 6 months or both.

Eagle watchers may be stationed at the closure area to protect nesting eagles and to monitor the eagles' activities for the Arizona Bald Eagle Nestwatch Program. Protection of this breeding area occurs annually through the cooperation of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Prescott National Forest, and the public.

For more information, call the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121 visit fs.usda.gov/prescott for a copy of Closure Order 09-242 and associated map.

-- Information provided by Prescott National Forest

Old-time ornament making at Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host its annual homemade holiday ornament table in the historic Fruit Packing Shed from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Dec. 1-30.

This activity is designed to engage people of every age, and especially intergenerational family groups.

This free activity, no museum admission required, will allow visitors to make small gifts, adornments for holiday packages or trees and wreaths, or simply spend some quality time with family or friends doing this make and take, using instructions and samples as provided.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is on the National Register of Historic Places, 735 Jordan Road in the Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona.

For more information, call the museum at 928-282-7038. Visit sedonamuseum.org for more information.

Sedona Charter School open house

SEDONA — Friday Dec. 13, Sedona Charter School will open its doors to the community from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the school, 165 Kachina Dr., Sedona, to host its sixth annual Winter Holidays Around the World event.

The event features tasty snacks, entertainment, a “Jingle Bell Shop” where children can buy low-cost gifts, a petting zoo and pony rides, face painting, a bounce house, and a trackless train.

Santa will be on hand to add to the festivities. Therefore, a key feature of event is learning about the winter celebrations of other cultures. This year, classrooms will present crafts, foods, and traditions from China, Africa, and the North American indigenous traditions, as well as Christian traditions from a variety of countries.

The gingerbread house contest and display located in the school’s log cabin — an official Sedona historic landmark.

Call Heather Scheidegger for information at 561-866-8327.

Santa 4 seniors

Last year, Realty One Group delivered nearly 400 holiday packages to seniors. This year, Realty One wants to make even more deliveries.

If you know of a senior that you would like to nominate to receive a gift package, contact Realty One Group at 928-300-1203 with their name, needs and address.

Realty One Group will deliver packages the week before Christmas. High request items include sweat pants/sweat shirts, slippers, pajamas, house coats, puzzle books, books/audio books, playing cards, dominos, sweaters, socks, men’s T-shirts, calendars, cologne, aftershave, shaving cream, lotions, soaps, body wash, razors, and personal size packs of tissue.

Items can be donated at Realty One Group, 544 S. 6th St, Suite 103, located behind Country Bank at the corner of SR 89A and 6th Street. Or call Sylvia Ray at 928-300-1203 for more information or for someone to pick up your donation.

Celebration of Christmas

EF Productions will presents the 25th annual Celebration of Christmas Dec. 6-9 at Emmanuel Fellowship, located at 1580 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood, one block west of Mingus Union High School.

Set in old England, it is a cross between Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’ Celebration of Christmas has a cast and crew of more than 100 people, a live orchestra, exciting original and traditional music, beautiful costumes, a winter wonderland with snow, life sized toy parade, exotic animals including camels, spectacular lighting, and special effects.

Celebration of Christmas runs Friday, Dec. 6 through Monday, Dec. 9. Shows are at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9.

Advanced tickets are available for general admission and reserved seating and cost from $6-$23. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased through the box office, over the phone 888-71-TICKETS, or at efproductions.org.

Tickets are $2 more at the door. Doors will open one hour before each performance. Everyone is also asked to bring a new toy gift donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children for Christmas.

For more information, call the box office at EF Productions at 928-634-3034, ext. 102 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Sahnas Brothers Quartet to play Phillip England Center

CAMP VERDE – The Sahnas Brothers Quartet will play a matinee concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

This concert, hosted by the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, will be held in support of the Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family program to provide holiday presents to children in need.

The Foundation is asking families and businesses to join us in helping the Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-A-Family program by providing a toy or gift certificate (Wal-Mart) for children between the ages of 4 through 15. Children over 13 appreciate gift cards rather than a toy.

Donations can be brought to the Verde Valley Archaeology Center through Dec. 9 or to the Dec. 8 concert.

The Adopt-A-Family program is a 501(C) (3) operation, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde and supported by the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation.

For additional information on the Foundation visit the website at pecpaf.com.

Holiday event at Tres Hermanas Ranch

The Cornville Historical Society will hold its annual Holiday Fundraiser Event at Tres Hermanas Ranch, 10647 E. Swinging Bridge Lane in Cornville.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and will feature a history presentation by society researcher Janet Cassagio.

The program will be followed by the society’s popular raffle of holiday baskets featuring gift certificates and themed items.

Holiday treats and beverages will be served. The event will be inside an open barn and chairs will be limited, so bring a folding chair if you can, to assure a seat.

Cost of the event is $ 10 per person, including 10 gift basket raffle tickets to be issued at the door. Raffle tickets will also be sold at the event. Admission will be limited to 150 attendees. Reservations are required in advance.

Tickets are available on a first-come first-serve basis. Reserve a ticket by contacting Janet Cassagio at 928-649-1426 or janetcassagio@me.com.

After reserving your ticket, send payment to Cornville Historical Society, c/o Janet Cassagio, P.O. Box 1253, Cornville, AZ 86325. Tickets will be mailed (if requested and time allows) or held for pick up at the door.

Friends of Clark Memorial Library book sale

Don’t miss Friends of Clark Memorial Library’s last and biggest book sale of 2019, Dec. 6-8, held in conjunction with the Made in Clarkdale Artist Showcase.

Find your favorite authors and discover new ones. Contemporary novels, literary classics, biography, history and politics, philosophy and spiritual guides, children’s and young adult books and much more will be available during the three-day book sale.

The book sale will be in Clark Memorial Library during the Made in Clarkdale Artist Showcase, which will be in the Clarkdale Clubhouse Auditorium; both are located in Clarkdale Town Center, 9th Street, north of Main Street.

Book Sale hours are 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday 10.

All proceeds from the Book Sale benefit the Friends of Clark Memorial Library, an Arizona nonprofit and Section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization founded to support the operations of Clark Memorial Library.

Cottonwood Community Band performs C’est Noel



The Cottonwood Community Band, under the direction of Dr. Sy Brandon and assistant conductor Neil Manzenberger, wil present its annual Christmas concert for audiences in both Cottonwood and Sedona.



“C’est Noel” is French for “It is Christmas.” C’est Noel is also theme for this concert, and the title to the opening selection.



The band will also take you on a “Midnight Sleighride,” watch the “Shepherd’s Dance,” and make you a “Stowaway on Santa’s Sleigh” for a trip around the world on Christmas Eve.



In between, they will also perform several other well-known carols to stimulate the Christmas spirit in everyone.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, the band will perform “C’est Noel” at Verde Community Church, 102 S. Willard St. in Cottonwood.



At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, the band will repeat the performance at Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road.

Each concert will last about an hour. Both venues have comfortable seats, and as always are free of charge.

Taste of Christmas

Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church will have its annual Taste of Christmas sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Dec. 7, at 330 Scenic Dr. in Clarkdale.

Purchase various home-baked treats, such as cookies, candies, breads, pies and pastries, cakes, pickles, and jelly.



Heritage specialties include lefse (Norway), ebelskivers (Denmark), potica (Slovenia), and kuchen (Germany). Lefse pre-orders are available, call 928-634-7563.

Watch demonstrations and sample while sipping coffee and hot cider. Do your Christmas shopping for beautiful crafts and recycled Christmas items.

Proceeds will go to Lutheran Disaster Response for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Clarkdale Museum open house

CLARKDALE — The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum staff and volunteers invite you to "A Holiday of History: Clarkdale Christmases" Open House, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 900 First North St., Clarkdale.

See ClarkdaleMuseum.org for information.