Camp Verde council freezes sewer rates
CAMP VERDE – Two weeks ago, several Camp Verde residents told the town council why the town’s wastewater fees were too expensive.
Wednesday, council unanimously voted to approve a new wastewater fee structure that freezes rate increases through June 30, 2022.
On council’s direction, Town Manager Russ Martin brought the new rate structure that met council’s approval with a 7-to-0 vote – and no discussion, as the item was part of council’s consent agenda.
Two factors led to council directing Martin on Nov. 20 to come up with wastewater fees with no rate increase. More customers, and septage fees that have netted the town more than $300K.
Although Camp Verde’s sanitary district customers will continue to pay $2.90 per month for each discharge unit in their home, no customer’s bill will exceed $75 in a month.
Discharge units are rated based on what the fixture puts into the system, and what the system takes to break down the discharge.
A home with a kitchen sink, washing machine, two toilets, two bath tubs, a double sink in one bathroom and a single sink in the other bathroom is rated 19 discharge units and would cost $55.10 each month to the Camp Verde Wasterwater Division. No matter how many people live in that home.
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Federal appeals court orders convicted killer released
- Life on the Road: YouTube RV family clicks on Cottonwood
- Cottonwood’s 65th Christmas Parade is ‘Candyland’-themed
- Adopt-a-Grandparent program in eighth year
- Obituary: Jeffrey “Jeff” Phillip England
- Verde Valley DUI Task Force to stage weekend DUI patrols in December
- Arizona poll: Wide gap on immigration, gun control between Republicans, Democrats
- Meetings slated for development projects
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: