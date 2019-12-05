OFFERS
Camp Verde council freezes sewer rates

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council voted 7-to-0 to freeze wastewater fee increases scheduled through June 30, 2022. Pictured, council members Joe Butner, right, and Buck Buchanan. VVN/Bill Helm

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council voted 7-to-0 to freeze wastewater fee increases scheduled through June 30, 2022. Pictured, council members Joe Butner, right, and Buck Buchanan. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 10:56 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – Two weeks ago, several Camp Verde residents told the town council why the town’s wastewater fees were too expensive.

Wednesday, council unanimously voted to approve a new wastewater fee structure that freezes rate increases through June 30, 2022.

On council’s direction, Town Manager Russ Martin brought the new rate structure that met council’s approval with a 7-to-0 vote – and no discussion, as the item was part of council’s consent agenda.

Two factors led to council directing Martin on Nov. 20 to come up with wastewater fees with no rate increase. More customers, and septage fees that have netted the town more than $300K.

Although Camp Verde’s sanitary district customers will continue to pay $2.90 per month for each discharge unit in their home, no customer’s bill will exceed $75 in a month.

Discharge units are rated based on what the fixture puts into the system, and what the system takes to break down the discharge.

A home with a kitchen sink, washing machine, two toilets, two bath tubs, a double sink in one bathroom and a single sink in the other bathroom is rated 19 discharge units and would cost $55.10 each month to the Camp Verde Wasterwater Division. No matter how many people live in that home.

