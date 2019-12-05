Camp Verde football earns Verde Region honors

With nine players recognized, Camp Verde High football was well represented in the All-Verde Region honors.

Junior running back/linebacker Peyton Kelley made the first team, as a linebacker.

Meanwhile, four Cowboys made the second team: sophomore quarterback/linebacker Jacob Oothoudt, in the defensive utility/flex player slot, senior center/defensive end Josh Lake, as an offensive lineman, sophomore quarterback/linebacker Garrett Dulaney, as a punt returner and junior running back/linebacker/kicker/punter Luis Venegas, as a punter.

The Cowboys also had four honorable mention selections.

Sophomore linebacker/running back/tight end Kayden Boggess and sophomore defensive back/receiver Emmitt Smith were honorable mention for their defensive exploits. Freshman guard/tackle/nose guard Josiah Hicks and junior offensive line/defensive lineman Jacob Kane were honorable mention for their accomplishments on offense.

Trivium Prep led the way with 12 first team selections and 19 overall.

Jeston Lotts from Parker won Region Coach of the Year, Matthew Baumann from Parker was Region Defensive Player of the Year, Emanuel Alaniz also from Parker was Region Offensive Player of the Year and Trivium Prep’s David Marquez was Region Player of the Year.

Two of the region’s five teams made the state tournament. No. 5 Parker and No. 2 Trivium Prep both reached the state quarterfinals.