OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde man changes plea in June stabbing incident

Christopher M. Ogle

Christopher M. Ogle

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 11:14 a.m.

CAMP VERDE -- A Camp Verde man, indicted by a grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recently changed his plea to guilty on one felony charge in Yavapai Superior Court.

Christopher M. Ogle, 32, was arrested June 23, the same morning Cottonwood police were called to the Black Canyon Day Use Area for a stabbing.

Police found a 36-year-old man who had wounds deep enough to cause serious injury and require treatment at a hospital. Ogle, in the courtroom of Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff, pleaded guilty to assault on Nov. 4.

The Class 3 felony charge carries a wide sentencing range, from 2.5 years to 7 years of state prison time.

No sentencing date was listed Monday in Ogle’s online court records.

He has remained in custody at the Camp Verde Detention Center since his arrest. Supplementary court documents have been added to the record to document Ogle’s criminal history.

Early on the morning of Sunday, June 23, according to Cottonwood police, officers responded to the area of the Black Canyon Day Use off of SR 260 near mile marker 210 for a reported stabbing.

The victim, a 36-year-old male, called 9-1-1 to report that after he had been stabbed several times in the stomach, he fled into the Verde River and believed the suspect was looking for him.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Ogle stabbed the victim several times after the two of them got into an altercation.

Ogle, the victim and three others had been traveling in the same vehicle to Cottonwood from Camp Verde to purchase alcohol, the release stated.

The victim and Ogle, both residents of Camp Verde, engaged in a verbal dispute on the way, so the driver pulled over on SR 260 to the access road that leads to the Black Canyon Day Use area near the river.

Ogle was later located and arrested later that morning and booked into jail.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde man to stand trial in June stabbing
Jury finds Benjamin Pita guilty in stabbing case
Man accused of stabbing roommate pleads not guilty
Clarkdale woman enters guilty plea to assault
Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News