TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Dec. 05
City hopes to remove flood-plain status from about 200 Old Town properties

The grant is for various aspects of a project that would create a Y-shaped channel to shore up Del Monte Wash, through the short stretch from its Main Street bridge to the Verde River. VVN/Dan Engler

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 10:53 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood’s Public Works Department applied for, but was denied, a Fiscal 2019 Federal Emergency Management Administration grant for drainage and flood control improvements in Old Town.

In Fiscal 2020, City Public Works Director and Engineer Robert Winiecke said the city submitted the grant application again after a unique development: FEMA provided grant-application advice.

“FEMA did something unusual,” Winiecke said. “They gave us some pointers on how we could make our grant application a little stronger.”

Winiecke said the proposed improvements would remove the flood-plain status from about 200 properties in the Old Town area, by virtue of having an improved diversion installment within that part of the watershed.

Tuesday, the Cottonwood Council approved a city letter to FEMA, stating that about $680,000, which was in its Fiscal 2020 budget, is committed as its 25% share of a potential grant. The city submitted a preliminary application in November, Winiecke said, and needs the commitment letter as part of a final application to be submitted to FEMA by Jan. 10, 2020.

The grant is for various aspects of a project that would create a Y-shaped channel to shore up Del Monte Wash, through the short stretch from its Main Street bridge to the Verde River.

“If we don’t get the grant, the money will go unused this fiscal year,” Winiecke said.

Winiecke explained that the city will be applying for two different competitive FEMA grant programs — one for pre-disaster mitigation and another for flood mitigation assistance.

Winiecke said he feels the chances are better with the flood mitigation assistance, as a state ranking places the Cottonwood proposal at No. 12, with FEMA picking the top nine in that program, whereas that same ranking places the project fifth on a list of six Arizona pre-disaster mitigation proposals.

“However, we’re going to go ahead and apply for both grants, knowing we only need to be selected for one,” Winiecke said. “Sometimes, projects get disqualified or bumped off, and others can move up the list.”

