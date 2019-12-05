Cottonwood Christmas Parade Lineup

• What: 65th annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade

• When: Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 11 a.m.

• Where: Parade will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood.

1 Banner Carriers - Mingus Union High School Soccer Team

2 Color Guard - American Legion Post #25

3 Grand Marshall Dan Engler - Carried by Oxendale

4 City of Cottonwood

5 City of Sedona

6 Town of Clarkdale & Verde Valley Fire District

7 Jerome Fire Department

8 Camp Verde Town Council

9 Cottonwood Police Department and Public Safety Communications Center

10 Yavapai Apache Nation Royalty

11 Verde Valley Ambulance Co.

12 Yavapai County - Garrison & Thurman

13 Taylor Waste, Inc.

14 Rooseveldt Rough Riders

15 D & O Crane

16 Manzanita Outreach

17 Arizona Flywheelers

18 Pin Drop Travel Trailers

19 Cottonwood Public Library

20 Gilardoni Inc./Smartstyle

21 CK’s Need a Lift

22 Verde Community Church

23 From the Heart Music & Dance

24 Lil’ Floral Boutique on Main

25 Verde Valley Montessori School

26 Y.E.S. The Arc

27 On The Greens

28 Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish and School

29 Steps to Recovery Homes

30 Cub Scout Troop # 7240

31 Clemenceau Heritage Museum

32 Mingus Mountain Republican Club

33 Toyz on the Hood

34 Dr. Daniel Bright School

35 American Legion Post & Unit #135 - Cornville

36 Visiting Angels

37 Bill Williams Mountain Men

38 Verde Valley Toys for Tots

39 Mingus Union High School Student Council

40 Hozhoni Foundation Inc.

41 Sparklight

42 The Pringle Family

43 AZ State Parks - Dead Horse Ranch State Park

44 MG Transportation LLC

45 USDA Forest Service

46 Salt River Materials Group

47 Danza Del Sol Veterinary Medical Center

48 Northern Arizona Spine and Pain

49 Windsor Austin House

50 Cub Scout Pack 7029 & Scouts BSA Troop 7020

51 Future Hope Equestrian

52 Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity

53 Carstar Blackhills Autobody

54 Mingus FFA PALS

55 Verde Valley Vettes

56 Cottonwood Bicycle Advisory Committee

57 Haven Health

58 Mountain View Preparatory

59 Mingus Union High School Drumline and ATORT Theatre Program

60 Smith Academy of Self Defense

61 Verde Valley Humane Society

62 Girl Scouts Sinagua Neighborhood

63 Willy & Keebler

64 Verde Valley Fair Assocation

65 Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance

66 Yavapai College

67 Rio Verde Roverettes

68 Jerome Elks Lodge #1361

69 Larry Green Chevrolet

70 COCSD #6 Transportation Department

71 Hyundai of Cottonwood

72 Camp Verde Cavalry

73 RISE Resource Center

74 Old Town Mission

75 Walmart Stores

76 Sedona Verde Valley Association of REALTORS®

77 Verde Search and Rescue

78 Cottonwood Community School

79 Rusty’s Morningstar Ranch

80 Vortex Healing ATV Rental

81 Bethany Baptist Church

82 Mingus Union High School - Girls Basketball Team

83 Santa -- Bedrock Landscape and Materials