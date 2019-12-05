Cottonwood Christmas Parade Lineup
• What: 65th annual Cottonwood Christmas Parade
• When: Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 11 a.m.
• Where: Parade will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood.
1 Banner Carriers - Mingus Union High School Soccer Team
2 Color Guard - American Legion Post #25
3 Grand Marshall Dan Engler - Carried by Oxendale
4 City of Cottonwood
5 City of Sedona
6 Town of Clarkdale & Verde Valley Fire District
7 Jerome Fire Department
8 Camp Verde Town Council
9 Cottonwood Police Department and Public Safety Communications Center
10 Yavapai Apache Nation Royalty
11 Verde Valley Ambulance Co.
12 Yavapai County - Garrison & Thurman
13 Taylor Waste, Inc.
14 Rooseveldt Rough Riders
15 D & O Crane
16 Manzanita Outreach
17 Arizona Flywheelers
18 Pin Drop Travel Trailers
19 Cottonwood Public Library
20 Gilardoni Inc./Smartstyle
21 CK’s Need a Lift
22 Verde Community Church
23 From the Heart Music & Dance
24 Lil’ Floral Boutique on Main
25 Verde Valley Montessori School
26 Y.E.S. The Arc
27 On The Greens
28 Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish and School
29 Steps to Recovery Homes
30 Cub Scout Troop # 7240
31 Clemenceau Heritage Museum
32 Mingus Mountain Republican Club
33 Toyz on the Hood
34 Dr. Daniel Bright School
35 American Legion Post & Unit #135 - Cornville
36 Visiting Angels
37 Bill Williams Mountain Men
38 Verde Valley Toys for Tots
39 Mingus Union High School Student Council
40 Hozhoni Foundation Inc.
41 Sparklight
42 The Pringle Family
43 AZ State Parks - Dead Horse Ranch State Park
44 MG Transportation LLC
45 USDA Forest Service
46 Salt River Materials Group
47 Danza Del Sol Veterinary Medical Center
48 Northern Arizona Spine and Pain
49 Windsor Austin House
50 Cub Scout Pack 7029 & Scouts BSA Troop 7020
51 Future Hope Equestrian
52 Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity
53 Carstar Blackhills Autobody
54 Mingus FFA PALS
55 Verde Valley Vettes
56 Cottonwood Bicycle Advisory Committee
57 Haven Health
58 Mountain View Preparatory
59 Mingus Union High School Drumline and ATORT Theatre Program
60 Smith Academy of Self Defense
61 Verde Valley Humane Society
62 Girl Scouts Sinagua Neighborhood
63 Willy & Keebler
64 Verde Valley Fair Assocation
65 Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance
66 Yavapai College
67 Rio Verde Roverettes
68 Jerome Elks Lodge #1361
69 Larry Green Chevrolet
70 COCSD #6 Transportation Department
71 Hyundai of Cottonwood
72 Camp Verde Cavalry
73 RISE Resource Center
74 Old Town Mission
75 Walmart Stores
76 Sedona Verde Valley Association of REALTORS®
77 Verde Search and Rescue
78 Cottonwood Community School
79 Rusty’s Morningstar Ranch
80 Vortex Healing ATV Rental
81 Bethany Baptist Church
82 Mingus Union High School - Girls Basketball Team
83 Santa -- Bedrock Landscape and Materials
