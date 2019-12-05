OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County considers $70M bond for new jail

This image shows the proposed design of the Yavapai County Criminal Justice Center on its chosen site south of Prescott Lakes Parkway. The white building indicates the first of four pods to be built. (Yavapai County/Courtesy)

This image shows the proposed design of the Yavapai County Criminal Justice Center on its chosen site south of Prescott Lakes Parkway. The white building indicates the first of four pods to be built. (Yavapai County/Courtesy)

By CINDY BARKS Contributing Reporter
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 11:02 a.m.

A final decision is not expected until about March 2020, but the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors took several more steps this week toward a $70-million-or-so bond issue to pay for a new jail in Prescott.

After first discussing the matter in closed-door executive session, the supervisors unanimously agreed on Wednesday, Dec. 4, that the money the county is spending for the project in the interim would ultimately be reimbursed by a bond issue that is “not to exceed $75 million.”

County Administrator Phil Bourdon explained that the county has spent about a half-million dollars so far in the preparatory and planning work that is going into the expected bond issue.

“We’ve been incurring some expenses,” he said, noting that the county had already brought on an underwriting firm to handle the necessary process for the bond issue.

With the supervisors’ vote this week, the proceeds from the bond issue would cover those costs, as well as future “advanced construction-related expenses” for the jail project.

Although the exact total needed for the bond issue is yet to be determined, Bourdon said the county does not expect to borrow more than $70 million for the jail project. The $75 million reference in Wednesday’s motion was included to provide a cushion, he said.

Months-long process

For months, the Board of Supervisors has been approving measures that are setting the stage for construction of a 144-bed jail off Prescott Lakes Parkway, near the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

The process began this past summer, when the board approved a property tax increase with the intention of annually putting about $4 million of the additional revenue toward the cost of a new jail in Prescott.

Then on Nov. 6, the supervisors heard a report from Stifel Public Finance consultants about the process that is necessary in the months leading up to a bond issue to finance the jail project.

The board later approved the engagement of Stifel during its Nov. 20 voting session.

This week, along with the approval of the reimbursement of early jail-related expenses, the supervisors agreed to retain attorney Timothy Pickrell of Squire Patton Boggs as the bond counsel for the county jail district’s contemplated bond issue.

In addition, the board approved a $547,195 agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., for civil/survey consultant services for the jail, as well as a request for a new fund set up for accounting form construction activities for the new jail — both of which were approved in the board’s consent agenda, a list of mostly routine items approved in a single vote.

Future Steps

Bourdon stressed that none of the board’s actions so far have obligated the county to the bond issue. That decision will likely occur in about March with a resolution authorizing the bond issue, he said.

Still, he agreed that all of the steps are working toward the bond issue, for which the supervisors have consistently voiced support.

Yet to come is a decision on the choice of an architect. Bourdon said that action likely would be on the supervisors’ Dec. 18 meeting agenda.

The county also will soon be going out for proposals for a contractor through the construction-manager-at-risk process.

If the supervisors ultimately decide to go ahead with the bond issue, the county expects to pay back the borrowed money through a combination of property-tax revenue, jail sales tax revenue, and general fund revenue.

If all goes as planned, initial site work on the new jail project could be underway at the Prescott Lakes Parkway site by about July 2020.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

County supervisors mulls bond issue for Prescott jail
Extending jail tax will go to voters
County looks to raise property taxes to pay down pension debt, begin jail improvements
Comments run 2-1 in favor of jail tax increase
Three years to find funds for county jail

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News