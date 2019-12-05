Flash flood warning issued overnight for Verde Valley

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Wednesday night, set to expire at 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

The warning extends to many communities in both Yavapai and Coconino counties, especially those along Oak Creek and the Verde River, ranging from Camp Verde to Cornville to Page Springs to Sedona.

The Munds Park area is also within the warning area.

First responders advise anyone who is driving a vehicle to avoid driving across standing water.

More rain is possible in the forecast for the days ahead. There is a 30 percent chance of rain during the daylight hours Thursday; a weekend storm includes a 60 percent chance of precipitation Sunday.