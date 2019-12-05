Head of Arizona DPS warned for driving 90 mph
CAMP VERDE — On Oct. 12, the director of Arizona Department of Public Safety was pulled over for speeding northeast of Camp Verde near Lake Montezuma.
Col. Frank Milstead, who was reportedly driving over 90 mph, was only given a warning.
“The reason why I stopped you is you guys are going about, over 90 mph, weaving through traffic, not using your guys’ turn signal,” the deputy said on the video released by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Milstead was let off with a warning after showing the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputy his department ID.
On Dec. 4, Milstead said on Twitter that the incident was regrettable and one "for which I will reflect and learn." Milstead also said police give out warnings in "at least a third of all traffic stops."
