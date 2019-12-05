Man rescued after trying to cross flooded Dry Beaver Creek
Flood conditions as of 8 a.m. Thursday
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey:
-The Verde River near Clarkdale is flowing at 17,400 cubic feet per second.
-Oak Creek near Cornville is flowing at 2,810 cubic feet per second.
-Oak Creek near Sedona is flowing at 2,480 cubic feet per second.
-The Verde River at Camp Verde is flowing at 1,220 cubic feet per second.
RIMROCK – Sometime before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Copper Canyon Fire rescued a middle-aged man who tried to drive his pickup truck across Dry Beaver Creek.
But the creek wasn’t dry, Copper Canyon Battalion Chief Dale Duns said Thursday as he described what he called a “dynamic rescue” that involved close to 40 of the county’s first responders.
At about 6 p.m., Copper Canyon Fire received call that a man tried to drive his vehicle across Dry Beaver Creek in the area of Culpepper Ranch Road, according to Dwight D'Evelyn, public affairs supervisor with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
“His vehicle was swept down the creek,” Duns said.
Upon arrival, 16 Copper Canyon firefighters, including members of the department’s swift water team, searched from above the creek via Brocket Ranch Road until they spotted the 57-year-old man, D'Evelyn said.
“Beginning at the point of last contact, we built a box, and worked within that box until we spotted him,” Duns said.
Duns estimated that from arrival to rescue was “no more than 30 minutes.”
“But 30 minutes seems like forever,” Duns said.
When Copper Canyon reached the man, he had “self-extricated and made it to shore,” Duns said.
Duns and D'Evelyn confirmed that the man refused any additional medical treatment.
“He told me he began to drive into the water and stopped because of how deep it was,” D'Evelyn said. “He backed up a few feet and put his pickup truck in four-wheel drive. When he attempted to drive through the water this time, he got approximately half of the truck into the river before realizing the water was too deep.”
The man then “placed the truck in reverse and attempted to drive out, but the river flashed and the front end of the truck started to get pulled down stream,” so he rolled the windows down so he could escape if needed,” D'Evelyn said.
The truck began filling with water as it drifted down stream, and the man exited his vehicle through a window, D'Evelyn said.
“He told me he got sucked under water, but was able to come back up and got to the edge of the river where swift water rescuers retrieved him from this location,” D'Evelyn said.
First responders from Sedona Fire, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Yavapai County Search and Rescue, and DPS Rangers provided backup, Duns said.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Verde River near Clarkdale is flowing at 17,400 cubic feet per second, Oak Creek near Cornville is flowing at 2,810 cubic feet per second, Oak Creek near Sedona is flowing at 2,480 cubic feet per second, and the Verde River at Camp Verde is flowing at 1,220 cubic feet per second.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Federal appeals court orders convicted killer released
- Life on the Road: YouTube RV family clicks on Cottonwood
- Cottonwood’s 65th Christmas Parade is ‘Candyland’-themed
- Adopt-a-Grandparent program in eighth year
- Obituary: Jeffrey “Jeff” Phillip England
- Arizona poll: Wide gap on immigration, gun control between Republicans, Democrats
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Verde Valley DUI Task Force to stage weekend DUI patrols in December
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: