Mingus wrestling program continues growth

Mingus Union wrestling has its most wrestlers in years and potential for a strong showing at state but they’re not yet at full strength.

This year the Marauders have 16 freshman boys and nine girls, up from two last year, for a total of about 45 wrestlers in the program.

“We hope that’s a trend that just continues,” Mingus head coach Klint McKean said. “We’ve got 45 kids in the room and for us that’s great but that’s not good enough. We want to get bigger. We want to have 60 athletes in this room, that’s our goal and this year’s a good step forward.”

Much has changed for the program in the last few years, like getting a new wrestling room in 2017, which is now much more crowded.

“I think it’s crazy,” senior Ryan Griffin said. “From my freshman year we had a real small room and just seeing how many people are in the room, it’s a real big full room, it’s really nice to see.”

Griffin made it to the state tournament last year along with sophomore Isaac McKean, who was one win away from placing.

The Marauders are strong in the lighter weight classes, with Isaac McKean, freshman Kai Miller, who won state as a middle schooler and senior Keene Todacheene, who finished fourth at state for Camp Verde in 2018.

Sophomore Noah Vega impressed in the Marauders’ first two duals.

“It’s really strong,” Klint McKean said about the top of their line up. “You know who really impressed us was our back up 106 pounder. Noah Vega came in with two pins. He’s an undersized 106 pounder, he barely breaks 100, he’s usually in the 90s and he wrestled bigger, stronger opponents, he had a come from behind win in his first match against Snowflake and he pinned the guy and so that was great for the team and it’s a good way to start off a dual, giving us some momentum and excitement.”

Todacheene returns to help lead Mingus Union. He had to sit out last year after transferring from Camp Verde. He said his biggest change is that he is currently wrestling 126 after finishing placing in 106 as a sophomore.

“I like it,” Todacheene said about returning. “I love the sport.”

Senior Korben Uhler is also eligible this season after also having to sit after transferring from Camp Verde but he’s injured right now. He won state titles his first two seasons and went 52-0 as a sophomore.

“It’s still up in the air,” Klint McKean said. “We’ve got a couple of our wrestlers that we don’t know if they’re going to be able to get on the mat. We’ve got quite a few injuries that we’re dealing with and Korben’s one of them, so we’re hoping he comes back.”

Photo Gallery Mingus wrestling hosts Snowflake and Kingman 120419

The Marauders opened the season by splitting a pair of duals at home on Wednesday despite being short handed. They lost to Snowflake but beat Kingman.

“We went 1-1, so mixed results,” Klint McKean said. “We had a good match against Snowflake but came up short. We were winning early and we knew when we got up to those upper weights, that’s where they’re strongest and where we’re the lightest right now, where we’re putting in a lot of new wrestlers. The team that we put out there on the mat, we were really proud of their performance because we had a lot of rookie wrestlers and they really fought hard and that’s what we asked of them and they did it.”

With 82 and 95 currently vacant, the Marauders gave up 12 points in forfeits as they have five or six starters out.

Griffin said they’ll be really good when they get healthier.

“It went good,” Griffin said about he first duals. “We had a lot of guys who are stepping up and wrestling varsity even though it’s their first year. So I think we did a good job as a team.”

The Mingus Union girls impressed in their debut, wrestling three matches and getting three pins.

“The girls are doing great,” Klint McKean said. “We’ve got nine girls right now and they’re working hard and coach Danni Schulz is doing a great job with them. They’re in the room everyday and they’re really eager to get on the mat (Wednesday) and we got couple matches for them.”

The girls should also get a boost when Camp Verde transfer Caylee Townsend is eligible in January. She finished third at the inaugural girls state tournament, which didn’t have divisions.

On the boys side, the Marauders will face a tough road to get back to state.

“The section is always tough,” Klint McKean said. “Our section in Division III is the toughest section traditionally and it is this year as well. So stacked section, it’s gonna be tough to make it to state for each of our wrestlers and that’s what we’re working for. Everything’s practice, everything’s preparation for sectionals and state tournament, so we’re dealing with some issues right now with wrestlers and this is the time where you it’s okay, when they’re hurt and banged up.”

UP NEXT

The Marauders host the Mingus Mountain Duals Tournament on Friday starting at 11 a.m. and Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.

“We’ve had varsity tournaments here in the past but it’s been years since we had one,” Klint McKean said. “So we have 14 teams coming from around the state, it’s gonna be a good tournament.”

Also their home duals, like Wednesday against Payson and Mohave, will be broadcast by Verde Valley TV.