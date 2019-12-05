OFFERS
More delays in Hedgecock felony flight case

Glen Jose Hedgecock

Glen Jose Hedgecock

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 11:10 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — A Cottonwood man, accused of fleeing from police during an August traffic stop while on probation, has had his most recent court date postponed.

Glen Jose Hedgecock was set to have a case management conference in Superior Court on Monday, but that has been continued to Dec. 16. He has remained in custody at the Yavapai County Detention Center in Camp Verde since his Aug. 2 arrest.

Hedgecock, 29, of Cottonwood, had a felony warrant out for his arrest when, according to Cottonwood police, an officer saw him driving in the 700 block of North Main Street on the morning of Aug. 2.

As officers tried to pull him over, Hedgecock allegedly sped up and tried to flee from the officers but was slowed by traffic.

Officers were able to box him in and take him into custody. Cottonwood police said it was discovered there were two juveniles and an infant in the vehicle with him.

He was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for the felony warrant out of Yavapai County for probation violation, a misdemeanor warrant out of Mayer, felony flight, endangerment (felony) and driving on a suspended driver’s license (misdemeanor).

He was only indicted by a grand jury on the felony flight charge.

At the time of the Aug. 2 incident, Hedgecock was on probation for a conviction of criminal personal impersonation and driving on a suspended license.

