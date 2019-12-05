More delays in Hedgecock felony flight case
CAMP VERDE — A Cottonwood man, accused of fleeing from police during an August traffic stop while on probation, has had his most recent court date postponed.
Glen Jose Hedgecock was set to have a case management conference in Superior Court on Monday, but that has been continued to Dec. 16. He has remained in custody at the Yavapai County Detention Center in Camp Verde since his Aug. 2 arrest.
Hedgecock, 29, of Cottonwood, had a felony warrant out for his arrest when, according to Cottonwood police, an officer saw him driving in the 700 block of North Main Street on the morning of Aug. 2.
As officers tried to pull him over, Hedgecock allegedly sped up and tried to flee from the officers but was slowed by traffic.
Officers were able to box him in and take him into custody. Cottonwood police said it was discovered there were two juveniles and an infant in the vehicle with him.
He was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for the felony warrant out of Yavapai County for probation violation, a misdemeanor warrant out of Mayer, felony flight, endangerment (felony) and driving on a suspended driver’s license (misdemeanor).
He was only indicted by a grand jury on the felony flight charge.
At the time of the Aug. 2 incident, Hedgecock was on probation for a conviction of criminal personal impersonation and driving on a suspended license.
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Federal appeals court orders convicted killer released
- Life on the Road: YouTube RV family clicks on Cottonwood
- Cottonwood’s 65th Christmas Parade is ‘Candyland’-themed
- Adopt-a-Grandparent program in eighth year
- Obituary: Jeffrey “Jeff” Phillip England
- Verde Valley DUI Task Force to stage weekend DUI patrols in December
- Arizona poll: Wide gap on immigration, gun control between Republicans, Democrats
- Meetings slated for development projects
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: