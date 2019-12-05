OFFERS
Obituary: Gerald Roeller, 1933-2019

Originally Published: December 5, 2019 10:43 a.m.

Gerald “Jerry” Roeller, 86, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on November 24, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1933 in Hamilton, Ohio to George Joseph Roeller and Birdie M. Roeller.

Jerry was a graduate of St. Mary’s Class of ‘51. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for the Phoenix newspaper and enjoyed stamp collecting and Bible study.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Birdie, and grandson Andrew Roeller.

He is survived by his very loving wife of 62 years, Martha; sons Gregory (Debbie) Roeller and Michael Roeller; daughters Jeannette Michael and Theresa McGan; 1st cousin Tom Kurry; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Inurnment to follow with military honors at All Souls Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

