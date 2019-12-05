OFFERS
Obituary: Philip Noah Derosia, 1930-2019

Philip Noah Derosia, 1930-2019

Philip Noah Derosia, 1930-2019

Originally Published: December 5, 2019 10:40 a.m.

Philip Noah Derosia 4/21/1930 - 11/23/2019 Born in Brattleboro, Vermont.

Phil’s varied careers, included U.S. Air Force. Owner/Cook at the iconic Royal Diner in Brattleboro. He was a meat cutter, insurance salesman, Restaurateur of the Ole Black Kettle, Cottonwood. Owned Rusty’s Bar and served on the Arizona Liquor Board.

Phil is survived by his third wife, Millie (Helgeson) Derosia, of Cottonwood, Arizona.

Also survived by his children: Martin (Dale) Bush; Marlene (Matt) Sabatina; Paula (Monty) Crouse; Amy Derosia-Patterson; Eddie (Doris) Helgeson; Dennis (Kathy) Helgeson; Clela (Jerald) Franquero; Forrest (Sue) Helgeson. His 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Phil lived his later years in Arizona surrounded by family and friends that loved him. Ask this man, “How ya doing?” and he would respond, “Fantastic.” He will be greatly missed!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either North Arizona Hospice or Valley View Care, both based in Cottonwood.

A celebration of life will be Dec. 14, 12:00 (noon) at the American Legion, 480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

