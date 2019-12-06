If You Go: • What: Rumi’s Wedding • When: Friday, Dec. 13th, 7 pm • Where: Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road, Sedona • More Info: (928) 282-1277

The Sedona Creative Life Center will celebrate Rumi, the 13th century Sufi master, poet and mystic guide, who lived and taught in Konya, Turkey. His awakened presence and initiatory poetry continues to powerfully open humanity’s mystical heart and awareness. Rumi called his transition from the earth his wedding with eternity. People from all traditions came to honor him on his wedding day in the 13th Century.

Rumi embodied the presence on the earth of the Beloved, the awakened heart of humanity. Initiated by his master, Shams of Tabriz, he experienced the alchemical process of awakening into divine love.

Performing artists are Gabrielle Young, (poetry transmissions of Rumi, Lalla, Hafiz and others), Eric Zang (oud, ney, vocals) and Three Trees (percussion, halo, vocals).

Gabrielle Young, (GabrielleYoung.com), is a visionary performance and recording artist known for her performances of the initiatory poetry of Rumi and other spiritual masters. Collaborating with international musicians, her concerts are symphonies of consciousness celebrating ecstatic reunion with the Beloved, universal harmony and compassion. Programs, retreats and recordings gift an embodied experience of gnostic vision at the heart of all wisdom traditions.

“Gabrielle Young has honed her being and her art. She is not merely a marvelous interpreter of Rumi’s poetry, but a transmitter of its sacred fire. She is an alchemist of word, gesture and movement.” - Andrew Harvey (Author, Poet, Mystic Activist)

Eric Zang is a multi-instrumentalist. His instruments of choice are ney (flute), percussion and oud (lute). He is an avid explorer of traditional music from around the world, with an emphasis on the Middle East. He can be heard performing and recording with a variety of musicians of traditional and non-traditional world music. ericzang.com.

Three Trees is a multi-instrumentalist, sound healer/teacher, well known for his deep sound healing journeys and sonic ceremonies. Sacred sound has been his Soul’s calling for more than 2 decades. He can be heard and experienced offering his sonic medicine journeys and teachings around the country. threetreessedona.com.

Tickets are available at Chocolatree in West Sedona or online at gabrielleyoung.com/calendar. Advanced tickets are $25; at door, $30. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Sedona Creative Life Center at 333 Schnebly Hill Road in The Great Room.