At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, guitar wizard Anthony Mazzella will perform his “Legends of Guitar” concert at the Mary Fisher Theater, located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

Mazzella is highly aware of the seductive relationship between the guitarist, his instrument and its hypnotic effect on the audience. Mazzella’s skill easily matches the legends he pays tribute to, such as Carlos Santana, U2’s The Edge, and David Gilmour of Pink Floyd. Like all the greats, he has labored since childhood to master his craft.

From The Who’s Pete Townsend to Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, Mazzella saw his destiny in rock idols. His show includes a taste of Iron Maiden — flamenco style, that is — and jaw-dropping renditions of Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower” and “Little Wing”, as well as classic tunes from Stevie Ray Vaughn, The Beatles and Chris Isaak.

Mazzella’s “Legends of Guitar” show is more cutting-edge than imitation, a powerhouse creative spectacle that is equivalent to seeing all the guitar greats in one room at their peak. He can seamlessly weave a rich tapestry of hard-driving rhythms paired with delicate and soaring guitar leads in a passion-filled blend of musical bliss.

Mazzella has also performed internationally at events for Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, The Mirage, Montage, Nike, Puma to name a few. He has opened for headlining artists, James Brown, Tower of Power, The Commodores, and Spyro Gyra.

A notable performance was at The Vatican in Rome Italy where Mazzella lived for several years. His original music is composed with a fusion of world influences consisting of Classical, Flamenco, Jazz, Near Eastern, R&B, Celtic, Rock, New Age and Medieval.

His influences are many, but none more profound than the music and techniques of guitar masters such as Michael Hedges, Pat Metheny, Carlos Montoya, Pepe Romero, William Ackerman, Eddie Van Halen, Andres Segovia and countless others.

Tickets to Anthony Mazzella’s “Legends of Guitar” are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets or for more information, call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.