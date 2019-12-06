OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Dec. 06
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clancy Sage dishes up vintage Christmas cookies for Monday at the Museum

Clancy Sage will offer a vintage Christmas cookies workshop at Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m.

Clancy Sage will offer a vintage Christmas cookies workshop at Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m.

Originally Published: December 6, 2019 10:46 a.m.

Nothing says Happy Holidays like fresh baked cookies from the oven. Clancy Sage will offer a vintage Christmas cookies workshop at Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m.

Bring an apron and plan to take a batch of cookies home to celebrate the holidays. There is a $7 charge for materials.  Please RSVP 282-7038.

“Monday at the Museum” is a workshop/ demonstration held every Monday; please call for a current schedule.

The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills.

For details, call Julie Holst at 282-7038.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road; public parking is ½ block north of the Museum entrance.

The museum is open daily, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m; admission is separate.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News