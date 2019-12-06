Clancy Sage dishes up vintage Christmas cookies for Monday at the Museum
Nothing says Happy Holidays like fresh baked cookies from the oven. Clancy Sage will offer a vintage Christmas cookies workshop at Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m.
Bring an apron and plan to take a batch of cookies home to celebrate the holidays. There is a $7 charge for materials. Please RSVP 282-7038.
“Monday at the Museum” is a workshop/ demonstration held every Monday; please call for a current schedule.
The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills.
For details, call Julie Holst at 282-7038.
The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road; public parking is ½ block north of the Museum entrance.
The museum is open daily, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m; admission is separate.
