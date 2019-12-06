El Valle honors Jan Saunders as Artist of the Month

Jan Saunders has been selected as Artist of the Month by the members of El Valle Artist Association.

Saunders is an eclectic artist who enjoys working in acrylics, calligraphy, collage, and the paper arts. Currently, her favorite projects are those that incorporate techniques from multiple art forms.

She holds a BS and MA in mathematics and an MA in statistics. She had a satisfying, 20-year career in the aerospace and defense software industry, mostly in the San Francisco Bay area, before changing directions in her life.

She became enamored with calligraphy while living Carmel, California, where she was an active member of the Sea Scribes Calligraphy Guild.

In Sedona, she joined the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS) to advance her work in water media and is now a juried member of NAWS. She has studied calligraphy and the supporting painterly arts with many renowned calligraphers and artists.

She regularly participates in the Letters CA Style Conference, in Pomona, California, and in the Literally Letters workshops at Ghost Ranch, Abiquiu, New Mexico, adding to her skills in each one.

Saunders’ award-winning work has been juried into shows held by the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS), the Sedona Arts Center, and THE MANHEIM GALLERY, and the Graceful Envelope Contest, sponsored by the Washington (DC) Calligraphers Guild and the National Association of Letter Carriers. Her work has been published in Letter Arts Review, Postal Record, and Somerset Studios Magazine.

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org or attend their next meeting on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

Guests are always welcome.