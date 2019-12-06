Loving Bowls: Fundraiser, silent auction benefits Sedona Food Bank, Sedona Community Center, Humane Society of Sedona, Sedona Arts Center

Sedona Arts Center presents its annual Loving Bowls charity fundraiser and Special Silent Auction Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m.

Loving bowls will take placed at the Historic Art Barn in Uptown Sedona. This fundraiser offers a beautiful selection of Loving Bowls for purchase, plus loads of food and fun. More than, 1,500 bowls have been made and glazed in a variety of finishes by professional volunteer potters.

Bowls are $10 each and come with wonderful chili, bread and desert. New this year: 50 large salad bowls will be available for $40 each.

Every Thursday since the beginning of March, volunteer ceramicists, with the help of studio assistant John Foster, have been donating their skills and time to create hundreds of bowls. With Cliff and Katie Hamilton, single-handedly glazing all of the Loving Bowls with their artful eyes to glaze combinations.

As one of Sedona’s favorite local charitable events, the Arts Center’s creative Loving Bowls fundraiser is right around the corner in Uptown, Sedona. Loving Bowls began as a small event and a tribute to Sedona Arts Center’s magnificent ceramics history and local community. Ceramics Department Head, Dennis Ott, who began this event 11 years ago, holds it very close to his heart. Dennis was the recipient of the 2018 Governor’s Arts Award of Arizona for Arts Education and the 2017 City of Sedona Mayor’s Arts Award for Arts Instruction.

Today, Loving Bowls is a major gathering of creative people. Over 500 local arts supporters line up around the Art Barn for this unique annual event. On the day of the event, 45 volunteers will help with sales, serving chili and desert, wrapping bowls, and making the event a huge success.

Last year, every bowl sold in just about two hours. That’s 1,500 bowls.

This year, the expanded silent auction which will feature beautiful fine art paintings, ceramics, gift vouchers for local spas, hotels, and so much more. There will be a preview night for this year’s silent auction on Dec. 11 From 5 to 7 p.m., where you’ll find artist demonstrations by Gretchen Lopez (painting), Vince Fazio (painting), Neil Kennedy (pottery wheel work), and Isabel Simmer (fiber arts).

Executive Director Vince Fazio says, “The entire community looks forward to Loving Bowls each year, benefitting the non-profits that provide needed services to the community with a beautiful event that also provides a chance to get together and enjoy delicious chili, shopping for bowls, and camaraderie with friends. It is a beautiful experience. We are very grateful to all the volunteers that made bowls all year long.”

Visit Sedona Arts Center at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, for chili, desert, community fellowship and a veritable medley of ceramic goodness and a thousand beautiful objects waiting to find a new home. The event only lasts for three hours, so arrive early, bring cash or credit card, select an armful (or box full) of gifts and unique items and support our 2019 Loving Bowls.

Sedona Arts Center is one of Northern Arizona’s most well-established cultural organizations and serves as the creative heart of Sedona. Founded in 1958, the nonprofit organization is based at the Art Barn in Uptown and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley.

The Center’s Fine Art Gallery, open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., promotes the original works of over 100 local artists and regularly offers special assistance for collectors and art buyers, offers private studio visits, and fosters hundreds of arts education opportunities each year.