‘Merry Christmas Baby’ promises rockin’ jolly holiday show

3MKi will present a rockin’ jolly holiday show Sunday, Dec. 15, 5-8 p.m., at the Sedona Posse Grounds Hub, 525 Posse Grounds Road, Sedona.

“Merry Christmas Baby”promoses to be an upbeat and heartwarming holiday concert guaranteed to bring “Joy to the World!.”

Groove on Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Comin to Town” and “Rockin’ Rudolph” with hot guitar licks, swing along with jazzy classics like “Winter Wonderland” and Temptations’ “White Christmas,” and ‘chill out’ Latin-style with “Let it Snow’ and “Feliz Navidad”.

More great musical moments include songs like “The Prayer” and fun surprises (think Elvis).

The show features an appetizer and dessert social, included in the ticket price.

This event is hosted by SUUF (sedonauu.org) . Sedona Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (SUUF) promotes progressive religious thought and practice to promote a more loving, just and sustainable world.

SUUF community outreach partners include Sedona Food Bank, Kids Back Pack Program/Sedona Food Shelf, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley , PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley (Parents, Families & Friends of Lesbians & Gays) and League of Women Voters, among others.

For ticket information, visit susannahmartinmusic.com/tickets-for-shows.