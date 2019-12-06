It’s not too late to shop for the holidays, and enjoy the festive spirit of Old Town Cottonwood. Lights and decorations are up from the Chocolate Walk and Christmas Parade, and the Art & Cultural Walk gives plenty of opportunities to see new art and meet the artists from 3-6 p.m.

Start at The Muse Gallery on the corners of North Main and North 5th Streets. Three feature artists with an array of talents from macrame (knotting they call it, too), to ceramics and alcohol inks, offer gorgeous and functional art. Willow Wright incorporates native woods like algerita, manzanita, and mesquite or found objects like driftwood and seashells, crystals, rocks, and stones into her macrame. This is the perfect excuse for Miss Wright to visit beautiful places around the world as inspiration for her art, while finding just the right accoutrements to adorn her hangings.

Chandra Hemminger is inspired by the land of Northern Arizona, the ancient culture and the art of the region. Much of her work reflects this allure, as she blends the patterns of landscape topography and respectfully borrows design elements from the historical pottery of the Southwest Native Americans.

A few years go, Kimberley Stinson moved to Cottonwood with her husband and two dogs. She immediately fell in love with the beauty of her new desert home and found renewed inspiration in the discovery of Alcohol Ink. She loves the fluidity and vibrancy of the medium and has developed a unique, trademark style. Her boutique coasters and tiles have also been created by Muse students in-house during classes taught by Mrs. Stinson.

All three of these serve both purposes: with macrame and rare wood shelves for plants, ceramic mugs, plates and serving dishes, and alcohol ink wall hangings, as well as coasters. Both functional and beautiful. Who doesn’t love a gift that was made by hand, and selected with love? For more Muse classes, events and hours, visit the-muse-gallery.com or call (928) 634-0003.

Next door at Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) drift into the mediterranean splendor of Caravan Dreams, the annual theatrical bellydance showcase. Caravan Dreams features esteemed dancers hailing from throughout the state of Arizona to present a medley of authentic & contemporary dances of the Middle East.

Next door to the OTCA, you are welcomed by the artist Kim Kavulish to his gallery. Stop by the East End Studio for a glass of Hot Cider, right down 5th after the Muse Gallery and Center for the Arts. Mr. Kavulish is currently working on a series of female business owners, and their properties, in Old Town Cottonwood.

Back on North Main Street and one block into town on North 4th, stop at Arizona Regional Ceramics - Contemporary Fine Art to see the narrative sculpture of Travis Winters. As the artist states, “By creating comical figures, I am initiating a non-threatening conversation about a variety of topics prevalent within our culture. Captivating the imagination of the viewer through open-ended stories. I invite the fabrication of personal narratives and encourage an intimate connection with the characters.” For more information please call 928-202-9070.

Around the bend, 3 Kings Kasbar presents the works of Heidi Danahy. Miss Danahy is an artist who works with animal skulls, capturing the spirit of the animal and showing the magic in each of them. She lives and works in Sedona, Arizona and her colorful, fantastical skulls and dolls pay homage to the animals of the area. Visit 3kingskasbar.com for more information and hours.

For Second Saturday Art & Cultural Walk updates visit the facebook page oldtowncottonwoodsecondsaturday or call The Muse Gallery at (928) 634-0003.

This event is FREE and open to the public.