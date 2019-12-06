‘Sedona’s Arts Legacy’ is new permanent exhibit at Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum has announced the opening of its newest permanent exhibit, a tribute to Sedona’s long arts heritage.

The exhibit focuses on some of the people and organizations who have played key roles in Sedona’s development as an arts mecca. It is meant to introduce museum visitors to some famous, infamous, and unassuming, but colorful artists of Sedona’s past.

The Museum’s Exhibits Committee, Becky Kruse and Clancy Sage, have been working on the exhibit for almost a year. Its themes are local pioneer artists, Sedona’s first two galleries, the founding of the Cowboy Artists of America in a local tavern, Max Ernst’s Sedona story, and the significance of the Sedona Arts Center and the Sedona Camera Club.

“The arts have been, and continue to be, a major part of Sedona’s identity as a community, and also a major driver of our economy,” said Museum Board President Janeen Trevillyan. “We’ve wanted to include this historical subject in the Museum for a long time.”

While most of the art and artifacts on display are from the museum’s collection, some items were loaned by Joe Beeler’s family, the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, art historian Mark Rownd, the Sedona Arts Center, and Bob Bradshaw’s family. DuCharme Framing assisted the Museum with framing works that had never been on display before.

The exhibit also includes two new audio tour stops so guests can listen to Joe Beeler tell in his own words how Sedona inspired his art, and a reenactment of Max Ernst talking about how he felt when he first came to Sedona.

The exhibit is now open to the public as part of a regular Museum tour.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-7038.