Beaver Creek adopts 54 families as part of assistance program
More than 140 students to benefit this season, superintendent says
Camp Verde — RIMROCK — Each December, Beaver Creek School adopts about 50 families through its Christmas Assistance Program.
This year, 54 families — and 142 children — will receive food, clothing and toys from the program, Superintendent Karin Ward said.
At 6 p.m. Monday, Ward will share the program’s successes with the Beaver Creek School Board, which is set to meet in the district’s governing board room, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.
The Christmas Assistance Program is a partnership each year with Christ Lutheran Church of Sedona and other local organizations, such as Beaver Creek Kiwanis, who “picks up all families that have not been adopted by other organizations and individuals,” according to the district’s Dec. 9 agenda.
According to Ward, that list of organizations includes Beaver Creek Baptist Church, Grace Lutheran Church, Beaver Creek Adult Center, a private donor, and Toys for Tots, who Ward said “focuses on younger children.”
Beaver Creek also gives out food Thursday afternoons to students and their families thanks to a partnership with the National Junior Honors Society. This program helps about 130 families each week, Ward said.
Beaver Creek also holds a food bank the second Saturday of the month, and a fresh food distribution the last Tuesday of each month. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.
The Dec. 9 meeting will be the board’s final meeting of calendar 2019. The Beaver Creek School Board will meet on Jan. 13, and is expected to name its new president and clerk for 2020.
A copy of the board’s Dec. 9 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board. This meeting is open to the public.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42
