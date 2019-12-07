Camp Verde tables Wilshire Boulevard name change

CAMP VERDE -- Wilshire Boulevard will not get a new name. At least not yet.

Wednesday, Camp Verde Town Council decided that it could not change the name of the road until the town has notified each of its property owners of the intended name change.

“The process requires that we notify them,” Town Manager Russ Martin said.

Wilshire Boulevard is located at the first roundabout west of I-17 at State Route 260.

Once Camp Verde has told the road’s property owners of plans to change the name of the roundabout’s southern turn to Moonrise Drive, as well as the name of the roundabout’s northern turn to Dreamcatcher Drive, council can then vote on the resolution. Martin said Thursday that “it would be January before we bring it back to council.”

The new road names, should council approve Resolution 2019-1031, would take effect 60 days after council’s decision, or upon “appropriate street sign changes,” Martin said.

Arena Association continues work on equestrian center

In the next two weeks, the Camp Verde Arena Association plans to install arena panels at its 35.81-acre equestrian center, east of the Verde Ranger Station and across from the town’s sports complex on SR 260.

That’s what CVAA President Mary Phelps said Wednesday to the town’s council.

Work on the grounds is about 80% done, Phelps said as she updated council on progress toward finishing the equestrian center for a January 2020 rodeo with the Arizona High School and Arizona Junior High School rodeo associations.

“We still have a lot to do,” Phelps said Thursday. “We are in hopes that we are [ready for the January rodeo], but there’s a lot that needs to be done. Depending on how wet and snowy our December and early January is.”

Phelps said that the Arena Association, with more than 75 members, is “pleased with what has been done. And a lot has been done.”

“We just need good, drier land to drive out there to be able to final grade our road and parking area,” Phelps said. “And we need to get some infrastructure done as well.”

Phelps also said that CVAA hopes to have electrical plans in hand in the next week, then turn in an electrical permit.”

Appeals Board to be five members

Wednesday, Camp Verde Town Council decided that five members is enough for the town’s Board of Adjustments and Appeals.

The board, which had been a seven-member board, currently has six members. Bruce George, Doug Stevens, Jim Binick, B.J. Davis, Greg Blue and Ben Bassous are on the appeals board.

Bassous, owner of Tierra Verde Builders, has told the town he would like to step down from the board.

The council-appointed appeals board decides on appeals or rulings that are made in enforcement of the zoning ordinance.