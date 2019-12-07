OFFERS
Sun, Dec. 08
Cottonwood Community Band has multiple performances this month

Cottonwood Community Band. File photo

Cottonwood Community Band. File photo

Staff report
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 4:19 p.m.

The Cottonwood Community Band, under the direction of Dr. Sy Brandon and assistant conductor Neil Manzenberger will be presenting its annual Christmas concert for audiences in both Cottonwood and Sedona.

”C’est Noel” is French for “It is Christmas” and is the theme for this concert, as well as the title to the opening selection which combines and develops themes from three well known carols.

The band will also take you on a “Midnight Sleighride.” There is also the “Shepherd’s Dance” and make you a “Stowaway on Santa’s Sleigh” for a trip around the world on Christmas Eve.

In between, the band will also perform several other well-known carols to stimulate the Christmas spirit in everyone.

The first performance will be at a new location for the band: Verde Community Church, at 102 S. Willard Street, in Cottonwood, on Sunday, Dec. 8,3 p.m.

This venue is larger and has better acoustics for band music than most other venues in Cottonwood, and the band looks forward to performing there.

Two weeks later, on Sunday, Dec. 22, also at 3 p.m., the band will repeat the performance at Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, in Sedona.

