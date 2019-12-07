Cottonwood has airport, adjustment board vacancies
COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two separate three-year-term seats on the Airport Commission.
Commission positions are non-paid, volunteer and are appointed by the City Council. The Commission consists of five voting members.
Four members shall be tenants/lessees of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport, or shall have a working knowledge of aviation matters; one member should not be required to be a tenant/lessee of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport, nor shall they be required to have a working knowledge of airport matters; they shall, however, be required to live within the corporate limits of the City of Cottonwood and shall represent the general public interest.
The applicant filling the open seats must be a tenant/lessee of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport or have working knowledge of aviation matters. If you meet the above minimum requirements and are interested in serving your community, please consider volunteering.
The City of Cottonwood is also seeking applicants to fill two (2) vacancies on the Council appointed seven-member Board of Adjustment
One term is for a full three-year period and one partial-term seat expires May 5, 2021. These are volunteer opportunities for City of Cottonwood residents.
This Board is a quasi-judicial, decision-making body that hears variance requests and appeals of decisions of the Zoning Administrator. More details on BOA allowable procedures can be found in Arizona Revised Statutes Section 9- 462.06.
Training is available. The board meets on an as-needed basis throughout the year.
Board member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main Street, by calling 928-340-2713, or online by finding the volunteer opportunities page of cottonwoodaz.gov.
Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources office no later than 3:00 PM on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
