Discussion of Primrose Peaks Estates project moved to Monday, Dec. 16

RIMROCK — A public meeting to discuss plans for a 302-unit housing complex — off of Bice Road in Rimrock — has been rescheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16 at Beaver Creek School’s multi-purpose room.

However, comments and concerns at the meeting “will be limited to the entrance location change from Bice Road to Brocket Ranch Road,” according to a Nov. 27 letter from Larry Cepek, the project’s engineer and agent for property owner Rimrock Partners, LLC,

In July, a Primrose Peaks public meeting at the Montezuma Rimrock Fire Station ended prematurely due to lack of room for the community’s interested citizens.

“The poor choice of venue for the first meeting was entirely my fault,” Janet Aniol, president of the Beaver Creek Community Association, said following the July meeting. Cepek spoke to more than 200 people at the Aug. 17 meeting, held in the school multi-purpose room, covering concerns about potential traffic at the proposed development and other topics.

‘Overwhelmingly opposed’

According to Ori Womack, a district employee, the Beaver Creek School cafetorium can hold 848 people. Regardless of how many people can fit into the meeting space, Aniol said this week that she expects the community’s residents “will still be overwhelmingly opposed to the potential project.”

Beaver Creek Community Association “continues to be opposed to Primrose Peaks Estates on the basis of the quality of life, traffic and water issues related to an unwanted addition of 302 apartments,” Aniol said.

Rimrock resident Ann Orloff said she is not a NIMBY — “not in my backyard”-- but “I don’t see how adding hundreds more cars to the traffic situation can be a good thing, even if — and that is a big if — it brings workers.”

“Some say that the roads and infrastructure will catch up and we’ll be better for all when it does,” Orloff said. “I don’t see proof of that. You can see the results on 89, 179, Cornville Road, Page Springs and I-17, not just Beaver Creek.”

Association members “plan to pass out emergency information cards as folks enter the cafetorium in order to make some positive use of our time,” Aniol said.

“We will also give the agent an itemized list of our reasons for the rejection of this zoning change request,” Aniol said.

A different road traveled?

On Nov. 27, Cepek sent a letter to owners whose property is within 1,000 feet of the project boundaries, as well as the revised Planned Area Development plan.

Cepek said this week that plans to change the entrance to Primrose Peaks are in the conceptual stage.

“The final road design plans require a considerable amount of engineering work, including digging holes, sampling the soil and testing the soil,” Cepek said.

Cepek also said that the traffic impact analysis “is being revised, and must follow Arizona Department of Transportation and Yavapai rules.”

“Yavapai County has written standards regarding road right of ways and road design which the design engineer must follow,” Cepek said. “All road plans are reviewed and approved by the county.”

Required meeting

The Dec. 16 meeting is a requirement before the property owners can file an application with Yavapai County to have the land rezoned from RS-70 to a Planned Area Development, or PAD. RS-70 is a single-family residential zone with a minimum 70,000-square-feet lot area.

Located northeast of Bice Road less than one mile from the McGuireville/Cornville Road exit off I-17, Primrose Peaks would include 64 studio units, 64 one-bedroom units, 102 two-bedroom units and 72 three-bedroom units.

The proposed project, Cepek wrote, will provide “affordable workforce and retirement rental housing” on approximately half of the site’s approximately 47 acres of undeveloped land.

But Orloff said that “everything that is going into (the project, such as the) design, engineering, wastewater treatment, the property itself, the entrance is making it super expensive.”

“You know that they are not doing this out of the goodness of their hearts,” Orloff said. “They have to make money off it. Once they get them built, they will sell and the new owner can do whatever they want.”

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter: @BillHelm42