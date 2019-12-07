Drug testing at Mingus Union HS: Not before fall 2020, if at all
COTTONWOOD — In October, Athletic Director Yancey Devore told the Mingus Union School Board that he would like to see the district implement randomized student drug testing by January 2020.
Wednesday, Superintendent Mike Westcott said that the district is still trying to figure out how to implement a program — and whether the district would implement a program at all.
“The more we dig into it,” Westcott said, “the slower we go.”
According to Westcott, Mingus Union is still researching costs and vendors. More importantly, he said, the district still needs to hold a public forum to find out what the district’s stakeholders have to say.
“Possibly, we’ll have a community forum or two in the spring,” Westcott said. “You try to make those types of decisions with community buy-in. You don’t want to be accused of not seeking stakeholder input.”
If Mingus Union decides to implement randomized student drug testing, Westcott said. "It would be no earlier than 2020-21.”
“But we’ll probably update the board in January,” Westcott said.
According to Devore, early detection, intervention and safety are the three reasons to implement a drug-testing program.
