Goals, protocols, norms on Mingus Union agenda

COTTONWOOD –- Tuesday, the Mingus Union School Board will consider adopting its 2019-20 goals, as well as its protocols and norms.

The Mingus Union School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the school’s library, 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood.

The board’s proposed goals are pretty broad, said Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott. But the protocols and norms are “for the purpose of enhancing teamwork” within the board, and “between the board and the administration,” according to the protocols and norms document.

Westcott explained that the goals are broken into two categories: goals as the district moves forward, and goals pertaining specifically to board members.

According to the board’s Dec. 10 agenda packet, Mingus Union School Board members would focus on curriculum development and instructional improvement with a goal of earning at least a ‘B’ grade in the Arizona Department of Education’s accountability standards.

Board members would also be expected to support the district’s continuous school improvement process, as well as help the district establish a “clear focus and a strategic framework” of beliefs, practices and goals for improved student achievement.

Both individually and as a collective, board members would also pursue professional development to improve their knowledge and skills, and promote “frequent and appropriate stakeholder input and communication.”

“You want to get as much information from stakeholders as you can,” Westcott said.

According to the agenda packet, board members, would also, “collectively and individually” follow their adopted protocols and norms, which include adherence to ethical conduct standards, and to support the district’s students “by supporting our teachers, staff and administration.”

A copy of the Dec. 10 agenda, which includes all supporting documents such as the board’s proposed goals, protocols and norms, is at mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.

Mingus Union High School District will post a copy of its agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting. The district can add, change or remove items from its draft agenda prior to the official agenda’s release, no later than 24 hours before the meeting.

The district’s regularly-scheduled meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Call 928-634-0580 for more information.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42