Jerome Council meeting to include more parking discussions

JEROME — The Jerome Town Council’s regular meeting agenda for Tuesday, Dec. 10, includes a break for Holiday cookies.

Council members will then jump into 13 agenda items that include five items that are related to parking and related zoning issues.

These include:

• Zoning Administrator John Knight will review the results of a joint workshop meeting between the Jerome Council, the Planning and Zoning Commission and Design and Review Board which was held in November. Following the review, the Council may prioritize its goals.

• Knight will lead Council in a discussion regarding the feasibility and possibility of purchasing or leasing certain private properties for use as public parking.

• Knight will update Council regarding the Parking Overlay District which had been previously discussed and provide information regarding consulting costs for same.

• The Council will continue its discussion regarding the possibility of offering prepaid parking passes for the paid parking areas. Discussion can include the duration of the passes and the fee to be charged for the same.

• The second reading and possible adoption of amending Residential Parking of the Jerome Town Code.

In new business, the Council will review an application by Eric Jurisin to the State of Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control for a restaurant liquor license for the Mile High Grille, located at 309 Main Street.

The council will also review the town’s agreement with the Yavapai County Free Library District for services and membership in the Yavapai Library network.

Call the town office at 928-634-7943 for more information about any subject that’s on the Council agenda.