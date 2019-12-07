Letter: As Gomer Pyle would say: ‘For shame. For shame. For shame’

Editor:

Just like Gomer Pyle used to say, “For Shame, For Shame, For Shame!”



Once again, we should be ashamed of ourselves as a community for not being more open-minded about the planned Hilton Hotel, even going so far as to say that “There is going to be loss of life” (Lenore Hemingway, The Villager, Vol. 15 No. 12).



As stated before in previous publications, this is a clear case of overreacting and fear-mongering to a perfectly reasonable and well-controlled project with minimal impact (compared to something such as the stated possible grocery store example) on a vacant, boring piece of property.



The hotel could even actually enhance the scenery such as the one near the high school. And not to mention the jobs and income that it would provide for our struggling community.



Even more concerning is that at least some of us have lost that very live-and-let-live objective attitude that brought us here in the first place.



Thank goodness that the decision makers are more level-headed. Hoping for 20/20 in 2020.

Chris Jones, Village of Oak Creek