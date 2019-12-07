Letter: We are under no obligation to change zoning to enrich owner
Editor:
Recent editorials concerning development proposals encouraged us to let Yavapai County know what we want instead of what we don’t want. I’ll attempt to offer some guidelines.
Instead of, “We don’t have enough water” say, “We must safeguard our resources”. Instead of, “Traffic will get worse” say, “Present traffic flows must be maintained or improve”. Instead of, “We don’t want urban-style development in unincorporated rural areas” say, “Urban type development should be in incorporated communities”.
Presently the most direct way to begin to accomplish these aspirations is to not change the zoning. The present zoning on both of these development proposals is one unit for every two acres.
Within this zoning designation are options for moderate density increases if the units are clustered and open space is preserved. The Spring Creek property was purchased with this zoning in place. We are under no obligation to change this zoning in order to enrich the owner.
Please write our county Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Supervisors as soon as possible and tell them what you want. Send your message to planning@yavapai.us
Bob Rothrock, Cottonwood
