Made in Clarkdale holiday book sale
CLARKDALE – Don’t miss Made in Clarkdale’s last and biggest book sale of 2019, through Sunday, Dec. 8, held in conjunction with the Made in Clarkdale Artist Showcase.
Find your favorite authors and discover new ones. Contemporary novels, literary classics, biography, history and politics, philosophy and spiritual guides, children’s and young adult books and much more will be available during the three day Book Sale.
The Book Sale will be in Clark Memorial Library during the Made in Clarkdale Artist Showcase, which will be in the Clarkdale Clubhouse Auditorium; both are located in Clarkdale Town Center, 9th Street, north of Main Street.
Book Sale is from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
All proceeds benefit the 501(c) (3) Friends of Clark Memorial Library.
To find out what’s happening at the library, visit friendsofcml.org or call 928-634-5423. Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center.
