More than 100 skeptical residents grill Spring Creek Ranch developer

CORNVILLE — “That is ridiculous.”

A comment from the more than 100 Cornville-area residents who came to Friday’s Borowsky family presentation epitomized the general reaction to a large planned area development.

Eric Borowsky and his daughter, Lisa, set up a tent, brought plenty of visual aids and supplied portable restrooms for a two-plus hour presentation and question-and-answer time at Spring Creek Ranch.

It’s a property Eric Borowsky has owned for more than a decade, and he and the owners of adjoining property, the members of the Ryerson family, have applied for a zoning change to build on 282 acres off of State Route 89A, about halfway between Sedona and Cottonwood.

The identity of the man who made the “ridiculous” comment wasn’t immediately obvious. However, what was obvious was how many in attendance felt about the more than 2,000 planned units, including 1,900 manufactured home lots, 600 RV pads, 400 apartments spread across three complexes and a 200-unit assisted-living facility.

Eric Borowsky, who is best known in northern Arizona as having fought to use reclaimed water on the Snow Bowl facility, and his daughter, Lisa, a Phoenix-area attorney, presented many aspects of their site use plan, challenges for both the area economy and the property, and a brief history of what Eric Borowsky has done with the land since he bought it.

While the two covered many of the concerns raised, ranging from how many entrances and exits would be used to how the creek habitat would be maintained, local residents frequently groaned in either disbelief or disappointment to what the Borowskys said.

The meeting was a required step for an Arizona zoning change request process, gaining community feedback before heading to the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission, which has a regular meeting set for Thursday, Dec. 19 in Cottonwood.

The 10 members of that districted board then each give their recommendations to the county’s five Supervisors, who vote on a simple board majority on the plan’s approval or disapproval.

“Development isn’t what increases fire risk,” Eric Borowsky said. “Vacant land, where people come in and cook food on open fires next to dry brush, or vehicles catch on fire and catch the acreage on fire — that’s what ruins waterways like Spring Creek, which brings 6.5 million gallons of drinking-quality water downstream every day.”

This remark drew doubts from the audience, as did several other claims, such as Eric Borowsky’s assertion that a couple working full-time, making at or near minimum wage in the hospitality industry in the Sedona area, could afford loan payments for the $100,000 unit prices of the manufactured homes for sale, plus the rental fees for the land those home sit upon, in the Spring Creek Ranch proposal.

Speaking of Sedona, Borowsky's target market isn’t clear, as he mentioned couples who are raising families would be good candidates to live in the development, but he also pointed out the high number of retirees in the area and mentioned the need for the 200-unit assisted living facility.

Jana Skinner, a realtor who hasn’t lived in the area long, said the value of her manufactured home has dropped tremendously, and she encouraged Borowsky to rethink the element of his plan that involves home buyers not owning the land also.

Water was discussed in several contexts. Borowsky said he has worked with a hydrology firm and with conservation organizations and all applicable government agencies extensively, including the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

He said those agencies issue directions and suggestions on best practices, as does the Arizona Department of Transportation in terms of what roads and access he must pay for.

The amount of traffic, while it could be minimized through potential bus and shuttle service, was a concern, even with two lanes in and out along Spring Creek Ranch Road.

Eric Borowsky said Willow Point Road would be a second egress, but residents of nearby Oak Creek Valley Estates pointed out that Willow Point empties onto their only way in or out, Oak Creek Valley Road — where another large proposed development, Villa Bellagio, would access State Route 89A as well.

Several of the residents who asked about water pointed out that all construction has at least some impact on the area, both in terms of runoff and in the eventual drop in groundwater supplies.

Borowsky responded that there is sufficient water for the size development he’s proposing, based on calculations by his hydrology firm. A storage tank can be seen from the site where Friday’s meeting was held; the city of Cottonwood would be the water provider for the development.

Romano Scaturro, a Cornville resident one of the last to speak during the formal question-and-answer period, was one of many to suggest the Borowskys consider scaling back the plan, or not building on Spring Creek Ranch at all.

“Mr. Borowsky, what do you want your legacy to be?” Scaturro asked, rhetorically. “You’re 79 years old. You and your family are living comfortably. Do you want your legacy, for your great-grandkids and beyond, to be as someone who put in 1,900 manufactured homes and more on a jewel of pristine land, or as someone who owned it, and left it alone, for future generations to enjoy?”