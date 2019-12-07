Obituary: Cecilia M. Hopkins, 1925 - 2019

Cecilia M. Hopkins, 94, of Cornville, Ariz., passed away on November 25, 2019 after living a long life filled with adventure, compassion, and joy.



Cecilia is survived by her sisters, Rogate Knab of Xenia, Ohio and Else Pfeil (Kurt) of Dayton, Ohio; her three daughters, Sigrid White of Aiken, So. Carolina, Ilona-Lee Smith (William) of Cornville, Ariz. and Kristina Rost (Wayne) of Lebanon, Ohio; her seven grandchildren, Brian Smith (Amber), Erin Gerace (David), Jeffery White (Tricia) Lael Nagley (Eric), Linden Rost, Corey Caputo (Chris), and Carter Rost; nine great-grandchildren, Trevor, Garret, Micaela, Colton, Ellie, Bryn, Levi, Thaddeus and Darcy and many nieces and nephews and special close family friends.

Cecilia is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Elizabeth (Voll) Dippelhofer; her sisters, Johanna Krambaer and Michaela Lazar and her husband Robert Hopkins.

Cecilia was born in Bobenheim, Germany on June 7, 1925.

She immigrated to the United States of America in 1952 and settled in Dayton, Ohio to be near her sister, Rogate. Cecilia worked for Bergstrom Paper in sales until she retired in 1981. She moved to Colorado for retirement and after the blizzard of 1982, she moved to Arizona for the rest of her life.





Cecilia was a member of the German Club and she enjoyed playing piano, knitting, and pet sitting. Cecilia was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood, Arizona. Cecilia lived a very long and wonderful life. She will be missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

The family of Cecilia M. Hopkins wishes to thank Haven Healthcare nurses and staff and Compassus Hospice.





The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on January 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd. in Cottonwood. In lieu of flowers, due to Cecilia’s love of animals, memorial donations may be given to Verde Valley Humane Society 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by survivors.

