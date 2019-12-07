Obituary George Stephen McClure, 1944 - 2019
George Stephen McClure is survived by his sister, Helen Lawrence, of Phoenix, Ariz.; wife, Corry McClure of Camp Verde, Ariz.; 10 children, 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and a multitude of friends, brothers and sisters.
George, more commonly known as “Alaskan”, was a Vietnam Veteran, who served in the United States Navy from 1962 - 1970, on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk, CVA63. After his service, he moved to Alaska, where he built his own home and started his family. He worked as a deckhand, firefighter, paramedic, the coals fields at the power plant, track foreman, for the Federal Railroad.
Twenty-one years later, he moved to Arizona, where he worked for the National Parks Service and as an ordained minister.
Alaskan’s greatest passion, were his wife, family and his love for motorcycles, which he gladly shared his knowledge and joy with everyone. George Stephen McClure was a good, honest man, who was loved by many. He will be greatly missed. Ride in Heaven, forever, brother. Service burial to be held on March 7th, 2020 with detailed information to follow.
Information provided by survivors.
