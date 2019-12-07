OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Dec. 08
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary George Stephen McClure, 1944 - 2019

George Stephen McClure

George Stephen McClure

Originally Published: December 7, 2019 4:02 p.m.

George Stephen McClure is survived by his sister, Helen Lawrence, of Phoenix, Ariz.; wife, Corry McClure of Camp Verde, Ariz.; 10 children, 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and a multitude of friends, brothers and sisters.

George, more commonly known as “Alaskan”, was a Vietnam Veteran, who served in the United States Navy from 1962 - 1970, on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk, CVA63. After his service, he moved to Alaska, where he built his own home and started his family. He worked as a deckhand, firefighter, paramedic, the coals fields at the power plant, track foreman, for the Federal Railroad.

Twenty-one years later, he moved to Arizona, where he worked for the National Parks Service and as an ordained minister.

Alaskan’s greatest passion, were his wife, family and his love for motorcycles, which he gladly shared his knowledge and joy with everyone. George Stephen McClure was a good, honest man, who was loved by many. He will be greatly missed. Ride in Heaven, forever, brother. Service burial to be held on March 7th, 2020 with detailed information to follow.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bruce McClure 1923 - 2010
Obituary: Stanley Holt 1927-2018
Obituary, Nov. 2, 2005
7/27/01
Obituary: Stephen Robert Warner 1945-2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News