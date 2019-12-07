Obituary: Glenn C. Myers, 1964 - 2019

Glenn Meyers went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 25, 2019, after his fight with cancer.

Glenn was a strong man of faith. He loved his Lord, God’s word, taught at his church and was a prayer warrior.

Glenn was a member of the family that owns Verde Sol-Air Services and was a vital part of the business. He is survived by his precious daughter, Lindsey; his mother Carol; brother, David (Cassy); sister, Laura Ihrman (Tucker) and his nieces, Jaidyn, Nicole and Danielle.



A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Christian Fellowship, 1760 E. Villa Drive #L in Cottonwood. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers a donation to Glenn’s church, New Hope Christian Fellowship, would be appreciated.



