Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Dec. 08
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Glenn C. Myers, 1964 - 2019

Glenn Meyers

Glenn Meyers

Originally Published: December 7, 2019 4:08 p.m.

Glenn Meyers went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 25, 2019, after his fight with cancer.

Glenn was a strong man of faith. He loved his Lord, God’s word, taught at his church and was a prayer warrior.

Glenn was a member of the family that owns Verde Sol-Air Services and was a vital part of the business. He is survived by his precious daughter, Lindsey; his mother Carol; brother, David (Cassy); sister, Laura Ihrman (Tucker) and his nieces, Jaidyn, Nicole and Danielle.

A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Christian Fellowship, 1760 E. Villa Drive #L in Cottonwood. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers a donation to Glenn’s church, New Hope Christian Fellowship, would be appreciated.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

