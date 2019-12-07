Pickleball equipment broken, stolen from Clarkdale courts
CLARKDALE — The Clarkdale pickleball players are having their paddles taken away.
Clarkdale Community Services Supervisor Joni Westcott said vandals have broken some of the equipment at the pickleball courts in Centerville.
So she said the courts and the equipment are now inaccessible.
The Town of Clarkdale Community Services Department designed three pickleball courts onto the Centerville Park basketball courts in 2018.
The Centerville Park pickleball courts are free, and people could check out equipment from a metal lock-box at the park with a code.
However, vandals have broken some paddles, taken a paddle and one net has been compromised, Westcott said.
She said the box has three sets of nets and eight paddles and balls, so they will have to reevaluate whether they will have to replace any equipment or just make repairs.
Westcott is not sure if someone left the box open or someone with the code vandalized the equipment, but the code has been changed.
There is no estimate for the vandalism yet, she said, but Westcott hopes to get the courts open no later than early spring, if not sooner.
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Federal appeals court orders convicted killer released
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Man rescued after trying to cross flooded Dry Beaver Creek
- Head of Arizona DPS warned for driving 90 mph
- Life on the Road: YouTube RV family clicks on Cottonwood
- New life for former bordello
- Verde Valley DUI Task Force to stage weekend DUI patrols in December
- Obituary: Jeffrey “Jeff” Phillip England
- Cottonwood’s 65th Christmas Parade is ‘Candyland’-themed
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: