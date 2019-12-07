Rimrock residents sound off on Primrose Peaks Estates project

Here are some comments from Verde Valley residents regarding the proposed Primrose Peaks Estates project.

“Moving the entrance to this new development from Bice Road to Beaver Creek Road is a step in the right direction, but not a solution to the main problems. The two biggest problems would be density and use. Density or the sudden population growth of the area negatively effects everything from local traffic, utilities and safety to our dwindling water supply. The area cannot safely sustain such growth with the limited infrastructure and resources.”

— Thomas Bonk

“There is an historic trail that is located along Beaver Creek Road. It has several names: Riparian Corridor, Chavez Trail and Palatkwapi Trail. My concern is that the proposed Brocket Ranch Road that will exit the Primrose development will go through that corridor and cause much disruption to valuable history, vegetation and disturb animal life. It is estimated that trail was started/formed in 1583 bringing Hopi and the ‘white men’ as the research shows to the Verde Valley.”

— Carol Davis

“I am a resident of Rimrock and am quite concerned mostly from the huge amount of water usage that would be happening at once, even if using the Arizona Water Company that would create quite a strain on their resources as well. In addition, there [is not] enough infrastructure in our small community to have that many new people coming in at one time. I recognize the need for more rentals in the valley. However, I believe there are other places that already have existing infrastructure in place.”

— Dorothy Firecloud

“The meeting time is scheduled at dinner time, 6 p.m., on a weekday. As you can guess, this is not suitable for many reasons. Some folks work and are tired and want to eat dinner and rest. It’s dark, it’s not held in the day time which is appropriate for a public meeting.”

— Dorcas Gerace

“Our exits off and on I-17 are already very dangerous. This will add even more peril to our daily lives. ADOT has promised to fix them for 20 years. We need that solution fixed first. Until these road safety hazards are complied with, no re-zoning to a PAD development should occur.”

— Patti Sexton

“The change in entrance location does little or nothing to change my concerns. The project is out of place in this community. We basically have only one way in and out of the community and the two-lane road is already busy most of the time. Increasing our populations by at least 20 to 25 percent and containing it in such a small area will lead to more congestion and accidents. We do not have the infrastructure for this density.”

-- John Kalember

“The opposition is disparaged for being anti-growthers. Growth just for the sake of profit doesn’t make for a nice community. The builders don't consider the quality of life; that falls to our county representatives. Growth without a plan leaves communities with the mess. I think, because of its terrain and personality, that Beaver Creek would be suitable for a retirement community within the current zoning. Folks are living longer, older folks need a place to live, too. If it is fully built out with current zoning, we will have 10,000 residents in this small area.”

-- Ann Orloff