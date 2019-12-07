OFFERS
Sun, Dec. 08
Some exciting Sedona Village events ahead in December

Sue Schurgin
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 6:11 p.m.

Join us for our first annual Sedona Village Holiday Party on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Decanter Tasting Room from 6 to 8 p.m., at the north end of the Collective on SR 179 in the Village of Oak Creek.

Network and mingle while sampling some of Decanters fine wines and Charcuterie. Everyone is welcome.

SVBA members are $10 and non-members just $15. Purchase raffle tickets to win fabulous prizes including a three-hour private, customized wine tour for two and a free graphic consultation.

Let’s light up the Village. All businesses in the Village are welcome and it’s free to enter! Enter before December 8th. Fill out the form at sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org/enter-my-holiday-decorations.

Monthly Board of Directors meetings of SVBA are the third Tuesday of each month at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock at 4 p.m. Members and guests are welcome.

We love volunteers. Please contact our President Crystal Hoyle at Crystalh@swhm.com or call her at 928-284-0711 for additional information.

The Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, BBPRC, meets the second Thursday of each month at the VOC Fire Station (125 Slide Rock Road) from 9 a.m. to 10:30 am.

The Sedona Village Business Association is the only business organization in the Village for the Village.

We're here to help your business grow. We hope to see you at our next meeting.

Our website is sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org

We have been serving Village businesses since 1997.

