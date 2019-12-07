Wilden chosen as new Cottonwood councilor

COTTONWOOD — Debbie Wilden was chosen by the six other Cottonwood city councilors Thursday to join them as the seventh councilor to replace the recently resigned Deb Althouse.

Wilden, who said she wants to focus on drug issues affecting young people, transportation and economic development, was chosen by a 4-2 vote of the other Council members. Council members Doug Hulse and Jackie Narin — who had the motion and second for Wilton’s nomination, respectively — voted in favor of her appointment, along with Mayor Tim Elinski and Vice Mayor Tosca Henry, while Councilors Ruben Jauregui and Michael Matthews voted against her.

Wilden was chosen over Jesse Dowling, who had served as an elected councilman at one time, and medical professional Carol Conti. All three were asked questions Thursday by the Council, which then met in a 45-minute executive session before voting.

“I’m exciting,” Wilden said. “There were two really great candidates who interviewed here tonight also, so I really want to help the city in any way I can.”

Wilden was the director of the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce from 2007 to 2009, and worked for a large chamber of commerce in the Phoenix suburbs as well. She runs Wilden Solutions, a consulting firm with works with “virtual assistant” software.

She said her priorities within youth drug use could involve education on vaping and other subjects. While substance abuse isn’t typically something addressed head-on by small municipal governments, she said Cottonwood has too many problems in that area to simply ignore them.

Regarding housing, Wilden said, she wants to hear new ideas. She said she believes Economic Development Director Richard Faust has been strong in his longtime roles with the city, and deserves as much support as the Council can provide.

Tuesday, the Council will hold a work session to discuss Thunder Valley Rally expenses and other aspects. That’s followed by the daylong annual strategic planning retreat at the Cottonwood Recreation Center on Friday and a regular Council meeting Dec. 17.