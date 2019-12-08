Yavapai Sheriff's Office IDs couple found in Ash Fork area
ASH FORK — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people whose bodies were found Friday outdoors in the Ash Fork area.
The bodies found Friday have been identified as Richard Alexander, 74, and his wife, Elizabeth Alexander, 79, YCSO said Saturday in a news release. Both are from the Juniper Woods Community in Ash Fork.
Their bodies were discovered just outside a private property gate on land owned by the reporting party in the 7000 block of Crookton Road - also known as Old Route 66, in Ash Fork.
The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the medical examiner.
Preliminary YCSO findings indicate no evidence of foul play and the pair might have succumbed to weather-related conditions.
The couples' car was found a short distance away from the bodies.
A major snowstorm hit the area around Nov. 28 and 29. It is possible snow kept their bodies from view for a period of time.
Detectives are working on a timeline in an effort to determine travel details for the pair.
Detectives have notified next of kin and expressed condolences on behalf of the Sheriff's Office.
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Federal appeals court orders convicted killer released
- Man rescued after trying to cross flooded Dry Beaver Creek
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Head of Arizona DPS warned for driving 90 mph
- New life for former bordello
- Life on the Road: YouTube RV family clicks on Cottonwood
- Verde Valley DUI Task Force to stage weekend DUI patrols in December
- Cottonwood Christmas Parade Lineup
- Obituary: Jeffrey “Jeff” Phillip England
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: