TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Dec. 08
Yavapai Sheriff's Office IDs couple found in Ash Fork area

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 8, 2019 12:47 p.m.

ASH FORK — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people whose bodies were found Friday outdoors in the Ash Fork area.

The bodies found Friday have been identified as Richard Alexander, 74, and his wife, Elizabeth Alexander, 79, YCSO said Saturday in a news release. Both are from the Juniper Woods Community in Ash Fork.

Their bodies were discovered just outside a private property gate on land owned by the reporting party in the 7000 block of Crookton Road - also known as Old Route 66, in Ash Fork.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the medical examiner.

Preliminary YCSO findings indicate no evidence of foul play and the pair might have succumbed to weather-related conditions.

The couples' car was found a short distance away from the bodies.

A major snowstorm hit the area around Nov. 28 and 29. It is possible snow kept their bodies from view for a period of time.

Detectives are working on a timeline in an effort to determine travel details for the pair.

Detectives have notified next of kin and expressed condolences on behalf of the Sheriff's Office.

