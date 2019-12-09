OFFERS
Lane restrictions in Oak Creek Canyon starting this week

Oak Creek Canyon Road isn't slated to be closed, as it was when this 2017 photo was taken, but there will be lane restrictions starting Monday, Dec. 9. (VVN file/Vyto Starinskas)

Originally Published: December 9, 2019 7 p.m.

SEDONA -- Expect lane restrictions and travel delays on State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon when road improvement project work shifts to daytime hours beginning Monday, Dec. 9.

Road improvement work requires narrowing of the highway to one lane.

Drivers who use State Route 89A in north-central Arizona should expect daytime travel delays while the SR 89A Sedona City Limits to Bear Howard Drive Pavement Preservation-Safety Improvement project continues during the winter.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to allow extra time and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:

• SR 89A will be narrowed to one lane only of alternating north- and southbound travel in Oak Creek Canyon (between mileposts 374 and 386) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, beginning Monday, Dec. 9.

• Flaggers will guide drivers through the work zone.

• A 12-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

• Drivers should allow for extra time.

As part of the improvement project, more than 30,000 feet of guardrail is being replaced and three bridges are being rehabilitated within the 12-mile project area. Crews will be replacing the guardrail along small segments of the highway at a time. This will enable crews to reopen sections of the road as they complete the work and move on to other sections of the roadway.

The $8.2 million pavement preservation and safety improvement project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.

