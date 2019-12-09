OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Dec. 09
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mingus will not renew Ortiz contract as head football coach

Robert Ortiz will not return as the Mingus Union head football coach in 2020. VVN file photo

Robert Ortiz will not return as the Mingus Union head football coach in 2020. VVN file photo

By Dan Engler
Originally Published: December 9, 2019 8:43 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union District Superintendent Mike Westcott announced Monday that Robert Ortiz will not return as the MUHS head football coach in 2020.

Ortiz was ejected from the Marauders’ Oct. 4 game against Mohave after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties as the Mingus coaches argued an apparent timing error.

Ortiz teaches weights and is a 2009 Mingus Union alumnus.

The Marauders finished the 2019 campaign 0-10 after going 9-3 in 2018 and reaching the state quarterfinals. In his first season as head coach in 2018, Ortiz was Grand Canyon Region Coach of the Year and Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo “High School Coach of the Week.”

In a Monday email to The Verde Independent, Superintendent Westcott said, “Mingus Union High School will not be offering Robert Ortiz the head football coaching contract for the 2020 season. Following a full analysis of the last two seasons the administrative team came to consensus that the program needs to move in a different direction. We will soon begin the search for a head football coach.”

The Verde Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
Mingus alum Ortiz takes over Marauder football program
Westcott signs one-year $115K contract as Mingus Union superintendent
New Camp Verde coach Walsworth no stranger to local football
AIA approves new football reclassification model for 2020

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News